Wearables Market size to grow by USD 23.03 billion | Rising preference for wearables for payments to drive growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearables market size is expected to increase by USD 23.03 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70%. The report offers detailed insights into the current market trends, growth drivers, dominating vendors, and present and future growth opportunities in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wearables Market: Growing preference for wearables devices for payment to drive growth

The growing adoption of contactless payment solutions has increased the preference for wearables. This is encouraging wearable electronic device manufacturers to integrate NFC technologies as standard fitment into most of their offerings. The use of wearable electronic devices for contactless payment is still in a nascent stage. However, many vendors across various industries are starting to accept payments through wearable electronic devices. Thus, the rising popularity of wearable devices in contactless payments is expected to fuel the growth of the wearables market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising digitization of global economy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Wearables Market: Rising digitization of global economy

Developed countries and developing countries in the APAC and EMEA are witnessing a surge in digitization. This can be attributed to increasing internet penetration, the growing mobile subscriber base, the rising number of IoT devices, and the proliferation of smart cities. These factors are increasing the adoption of solutions and applications that are compatible with wearable technologies, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

"In addition, the development of miniaturized components will further accelerate the growth of the global wearables market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Wearables Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wearables market by product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is set to observe maximum growth in the smartwatches segment over the forecast period. The increasing number of partnerships between market vendors and market participants from various industries is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increase in the number of vendors offering low-cost smartwatches will also contribute to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, the North American region led the wearables market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The presence of a well-developed communication network infrastructure will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rising popularity of the latest technologies such as AR and VR will foster the growth of the wearables market in North America.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Wearables Market in US 2022-2026: The wearables market in the US is segmented by product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).
Global Wearable Health Sensors Market: Global wearable health sensors market is segmented by type (heart rate sensors, pedometers, and pressure and temperature sensors) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Wearables Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 23.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HMDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Acer Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearables-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-23-03-billion--rising-preference-for-wearables-for-payments-to-drive-growth--technavio-301499376.html

SOURCE Technavio

