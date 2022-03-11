Wearables Market size to grow by USD 23.03 billion | Rising preference for wearables for payments to drive growth | Technavio
NEW YORK , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearables market size is expected to increase by USD 23.03 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70%. The report offers detailed insights into the current market trends, growth drivers, dominating vendors, and present and future growth opportunities in the market.
Wearables Market: Growing preference for wearables devices for payment to drive growth
The growing adoption of contactless payment solutions has increased the preference for wearables. This is encouraging wearable electronic device manufacturers to integrate NFC technologies as standard fitment into most of their offerings. The use of wearable electronic devices for contactless payment is still in a nascent stage. However, many vendors across various industries are starting to accept payments through wearable electronic devices. Thus, the rising popularity of wearable devices in contactless payments is expected to fuel the growth of the wearables market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the rising digitization of global economy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
Wearables Market: Rising digitization of global economy
Developed countries and developing countries in the APAC and EMEA are witnessing a surge in digitization. This can be attributed to increasing internet penetration, the growing mobile subscriber base, the rising number of IoT devices, and the proliferation of smart cities. These factors are increasing the adoption of solutions and applications that are compatible with wearable technologies, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
"In addition, the development of miniaturized components will further accelerate the growth of the global wearables market", says an analyst at Technavio.
Wearables Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the wearables market by product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The market is set to observe maximum growth in the smartwatches segment over the forecast period. The increasing number of partnerships between market vendors and market participants from various industries is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increase in the number of vendors offering low-cost smartwatches will also contribute to the growth of the segment.
Similarly, the North American region led the wearables market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The presence of a well-developed communication network infrastructure will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rising popularity of the latest technologies such as AR and VR will foster the growth of the wearables market in North America.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
Wearables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 23.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Canada, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
