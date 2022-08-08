Wearables Market in the US 2021-2026, Growing Preference For Wearables Electronic Devices for Payment to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearables Market in US" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the wearables market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.85 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased desire for wearable electronic devices for payment is one of the major drivers fueling the wearables industry expansion in the US. To enable contactless payment by a simple tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal, manufacturers of wearable electronic gadgets are implementing Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard in most devices. The growing acceptance of contactless payment in the US is responsible for this method's rising popularity. Although factors such as increasing concerns over data security and privacy may impede the market growth

The wearables market in the US is segmented by Product (Smartwatches, Wireless headphones, HMDs, Smart bands, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).

The smartwatch sector will significantly increase its wearables market share in the US. The rise in demand for smartwatches in developing nations like China, South Korea, and India is ascribed to a significant improvement in consumer choices and lifestyles, particularly among the middle-class population.

Product

Distribution Channel

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Story continues

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Wearables Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

