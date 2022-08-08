U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Wearables Market in the US 2021-2026, Growing Preference For Wearables Electronic Devices for Payment to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearables Market in US" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the wearables market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.85 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased desire for wearable electronic devices for payment is one of the major drivers fueling the wearables industry expansion in the US. To enable contactless payment by a simple tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal, manufacturers of wearable electronic gadgets are implementing Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard in most devices. The growing acceptance of contactless payment in the US is responsible for this method's rising popularity. Although factors such as increasing concerns over data security and privacy may impede the market growth

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead FREE Sample Report right now!

The wearables market in the US is segmented by Product (Smartwatches, Wireless headphones, HMDs, Smart bands, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).

The smartwatch sector will significantly increase its wearables market share in the US. The rise in demand for smartwatches in developing nations like China, South Korea, and India is ascribed to a significant improvement in consumer choices and lifestyles, particularly among the middle-class population.

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Related Reports:

Cloud Managed Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud-managed services market share is expected to increase to USD 52.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.37%.

Crypto Wallet Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The crypto wallet market share is expected to increase to USD 686.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.19%.

Wearables Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR 

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 6.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.99

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market Definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • HMDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Fossil Group Inc.

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Motorola Mobility LLC

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research Methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearables-market-in-the-us-2021-2026-growing-preference-for-wearables-electronic-devices-for-payment-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301600706.html

SOURCE Technavio

