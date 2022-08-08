Wearables Market in the US 2021-2026, Growing Preference For Wearables Electronic Devices for Payment to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearables Market in US" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the wearables market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.85 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increased desire for wearable electronic devices for payment is one of the major drivers fueling the wearables industry expansion in the US. To enable contactless payment by a simple tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal, manufacturers of wearable electronic gadgets are implementing Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard in most devices. The growing acceptance of contactless payment in the US is responsible for this method's rising popularity. Although factors such as increasing concerns over data security and privacy may impede the market growth
The wearables market in the US is segmented by Product (Smartwatches, Wireless headphones, HMDs, Smart bands, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).
The smartwatch sector will significantly increase its wearables market share in the US. The rise in demand for smartwatches in developing nations like China, South Korea, and India is ascribed to a significant improvement in consumer choices and lifestyles, particularly among the middle-class population.
Product
Distribution Channel
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Wearables Market Scope in the US
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 6.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.99
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
