Wearables Market in the US: 6.99% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Industry Analysis, Trends, Value, Growth, Opportunities, Segmentation, Outlook & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wearables Market Size in the US is set to grow by USD 6.85 billion, at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).
Moreover, the growing preference for wearables electronic devices for payment is notably driving the market growth, although increasing concerns over data security and privacy may impede the market growth.
Request Sample Report to get detailed analysis and competitive benchmarking insights
for effective decision making
Wearables Market in US Distribution Channel Outlook
Online – size and forecast 2021-2026
Offline – size and forecast 2021-2026
The wearables market share growth in the US by the smartwatches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for smartwatches in developing countries such as China, South Korea, and India owing to the substantial improvement in lifestyles and consumer preferences, especially among the middle-class population. This increase in watch production has increased the demand for smartwatches, which, in turn, has spurred the growth of the smartwatch market in the US.
Download Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Key Market Driver-
Growing Preference for Wearables Electronic Devices for Payment
Wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard into most devices to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. The rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the US.
The growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearables electronic payment devices.
Owing to the growing adoption of contactless payment through wearables electronic devices, vendors such as Apple Inc., Samsung Group, Garmin Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc. are increasingly integrating the contactless payment feature into their offerings, which is expected to positively impact the wearables market growth in the US during the forecast period.
Key Market Challenge
Increasing Concerns over Data Security and Privacy Related to these Devices
With more advanced features being integrated into wearable electronic devices, huge volumes of data are being stored and accessed through these devices, including customers' call and message details, health information, and debit/credit card information. The data generated by a smartwatch can be easily decoded using a wireless interceptor.
There are also several wearable electronic devices that are embedded with NFC technology that allows these devices to store customer information and facilitate contactless transactions and data exchanges through these devices. Thus, the risk of security and privacy breach is expected to hinder the growth of the wearables market in the US during the forecast period.
Get Report Now! for more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help
companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026
Some of the Major Wearables Companies in the US:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
Fossil Group Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
Lenovo Group Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
Motorola Mobility LLC
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Group Corp.
Click here for a sample report for more vendor insights with the latest product offerings
& news
Related Reports Include:
Mini PCs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mini PCs market share is expected to increase to USD 19.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%.Download Sample Report
Gaming Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gaming computer market share is expected to increase to USD 50.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%. Download Sample Report
Wearables Market Scope in US
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 6.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.99
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
HMDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
Fossil Group Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
Lenovo Group Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
Motorola Mobility LLC
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Group Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearables-market-in-the-us-6-99-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--industry-analysis-trends-value-growth-opportunities-segmentation-outlook--forecast-report-by-facts--factors--technavio-301576986.html
SOURCE Technavio