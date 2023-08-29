Wearing your favorite hat a little too much? Here's how to wash hats.

Baseball caps are as American as the Fourth of July. These ubiquitous hats are as good for recreation as they are for sports, but they do collect their fair share of dirt and sweat. While that may be a badge of honor on the mound, that grimy peak may not look as good in the bleachers. So, how do you get a baseball cap clean?

Due to its delicate materials and unique construction, cleaning a baseball hat is an art - one misstep can lead to disaster. While hat cages offer a tempting shortcut, as you can theoretically toss your cap in the dishwasher or washing machine, they can also potentially ruin your cherished headgear. But fear not! With a few simple yet effective cleaning techniques, you can restore your beloved hats to their original glory without compromising the shape, color or fabric.

Here’s all you need to know about how to easily clean baseball hats without ruining them.

How to easily clean a hat without ruining it

Always hand wash your hats. This cleaning method helps prevent potential damage that could be caused by machine washing, preserving the shape and materials of the hat.

Fill a large container or bucket with water. Make sure it has enough space for the hat to be fully submerged.

Check the hat’s tag to confirm what materials the hat is made from. Different materials require different care methods.

To avoid damaging the hat’s materials, test detergents on a small, hidden area inside the hat before washing.

Most modern hats can be soaked in water and hand-cleaned.

Add a dash of mild detergent to a bucket of water and stir.

If you have tough stains on the hat, use a stain remover and a toothbrush to pre-treat.

Soak hats for 15 to 20 minutes in the water/detergent solution to clean. Soak for up to an hour for a deeper clean.

Rinse the hat under cool water to remove any soap residue.

Place the hat over a bowl to dry and shape. You can also stuff it with a towel to dry and help keep its shape.

Hat cages also come in handy for drying and storing.

