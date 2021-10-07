U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.85
    +64.30 (+1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,963.83
    +546.84 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,741.76
    +239.85 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.06
    +43.10 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.68
    +0.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.25 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    +0.0330 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4900
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,921.55
    -308.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,307.13
    -10.62 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.62
    +97.75 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Weather Forecasting Services Market to grow at 9.30% CAGR from 2021 to 2025|Alfa Laval AB and BMT Group Ltd. among Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather forecasting services market is expected to grow by $ 858.22 million from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.30% during this period.

Attractive Opportunities in Weather Forecasting Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Weather Forecasting Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports

The weather forecasting services market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges, impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the growing demand for airplane data integration towards real-time weather prediction solutions as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The weather forecasting services market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The weather forecasting services market covers the following areas:

Weather Forecasting Services Market Sizing
Weather Forecasting Services Market Forecast
Weather Forecasting Services Market Analysis


Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa Laval AB

  • BMT Group Ltd.

  • CustomWeather Inc.

  • DTN LLC

  • Fugro NV

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Precision Weather Forecasting Inc.

  • Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd

  • The Tomorrow Companies Inc.

  • U.S. Department of Commerce

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Farm Automated Weather Stations Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The farm automated weather stations (AWS) market size has the potential to grow by $27.50 million from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample

  • Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The greenhouse horticulture market size is expected to grow by $9.41 bn and record a CAGR of 7.25% from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample Report

Weather Forecasting Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 858.22 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.38

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Laval AB, BMT Group Ltd., CustomWeather Inc., DTN LLC, Fugro NV, International Business Machines Corp., Precision Weather Forecasting Inc., Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd, The Tomorrow Companies Inc., and U.S. Department of Commerce

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weather-forecasting-services-market-to-grow-at-9-30-cagr-from-2021-to-2025alfa-laval-ab-and-bmt-group-ltd-among-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301395376.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Billionaire Daniel Sundheim is Buying These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 tech stocks billionaire Daniel Sundheim is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim is Buying These 5 Tech Stocks. Serving as its chief investment officer, billionaire Daniel Sundheim is […]

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Auto sector in the early stages of a ‘green tidal wave’: Analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for electric vehicles amid the chip shortage.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.