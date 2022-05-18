The Weather Network/ MétéoMédia Launches a Travel Planner Tool

The planning tool, supported by launch partners Air Canada and Aeroplan, will provide Canadians with historical weather information for 11 countries and over 50 cities.

OAKVILLE, ON, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Weather Network and French counterpart MétéoMédia announced today the launch of Travel Planner, a tool that will provide desktop, mobile web, and Android app users with historical weather information for over 50 cities in 11 countries. Travel Planner, launching with the support of partners Air Canada and Aeroplan, will also include curated travel content to inspire Canadians to explore the world. With over 20 years of historical weather data at their fingertips, users will be able to determine the best time of year to visit their preferred destinations and plan their experiences accordingly.

The historical weather data is provided by Weather Source, a U.S. based organization dedicated to making hyper-local weather and climate data accessible around the globe and across all industries. This is the first collaborative output between the organization and Pelmorex Corp., the parent company of The Weather Network & MétéoMédia, since Pelmorex Corp. made a majority investment in Weather Source in 2019.

The Travel Planner was developed based on the findings of a survey of The Weather Network & MétéoMédia users that confirmed weather to be one of the most important considerations when picking a vacation destination.

"As Canada's most trusted source for weather information, we are continuing to innovate and deliver products that will help Canadians make smarter decisions," said Sam Sebastian, CEO of Pelmorex Corp. "For Canadians who have been looking forward to the return of travel, this planning tool will help make them as prepared as possible to fully enjoy their adventures."

Air Canada and Aeroplan have signed onto the project as the official launch partner; their campaign includes 100 per cent share of voice of the new travel content hub, as well as ad placements and sponsored content on The Weather Network and MétéoMédia's digital platforms and the Android mobile app. Aeroplan and Air Canada's sponsorship for the Travel Planner on The Weather Network and MétéoMédia will run in May for Aeroplan and in June for Air Canada.

As the Travel Planner continues to evolve, other popular destinations will be added to help inspire and prepare Canadians for their future travels.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

About Aeroplan

Air Canada's Aeroplan is Canada's leading travel loyalty program, chosen by millions of travelers worldwide. Aeroplan helps members travel more and offers the ability to earn or redeem points on all Air Canada flights as well as the world's largest airline partner network, encompassing over 40 airlines serving hundreds of destinations across the globe.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline and the largest provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market and in the international market to and from Canada. In 2019, it was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance™, providing the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

