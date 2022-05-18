U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,022.93
    -65.92 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,202.33
    -452.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,795.35
    -189.17 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.26
    -19.04 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.68
    +0.28 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.27 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    -0.0110 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    -0.0091 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6290
    -0.7290 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,421.65
    -970.23 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.71
    -11.97 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.99
    -30.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

The Weather Network/ MétéoMédia Launches a Travel Planner Tool

·3 min read

The planning tool, supported by launch partners Air Canada and Aeroplan, will provide Canadians with historical weather information for 11 countries and over 50 cities.

OAKVILLE, ON, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Weather Network and French counterpart MétéoMédia announced today the launch of Travel Planner, a tool that will provide desktop, mobile web, and Android app users with historical weather information for over 50 cities in 11 countries. Travel Planner, launching with the support of partners Air Canada and Aeroplan, will also include curated travel content to inspire Canadians to explore the world. With over 20 years of historical weather data at their fingertips, users will be able to determine the best time of year to visit their preferred destinations and plan their experiences accordingly.

The Weather Network logo (CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp.)
The Weather Network logo (CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp.)

The historical weather data is provided by Weather Source, a U.S. based organization dedicated to making hyper-local weather and climate data accessible around the globe and across all industries. This is the first collaborative output between the organization and Pelmorex Corp., the parent company of The Weather Network & MétéoMédia, since Pelmorex Corp. made a majority investment in Weather Source in 2019.

The Travel Planner was developed based on the findings of a survey of The Weather Network & MétéoMédia users that confirmed weather to be one of the most important considerations when picking a vacation destination.

"As Canada's most trusted source for weather information, we are continuing to innovate and deliver products that will help Canadians make smarter decisions," said Sam Sebastian, CEO of Pelmorex Corp. "For Canadians who have been looking forward to the return of travel, this planning tool will help make them as prepared as possible to fully enjoy their adventures."

Air Canada and Aeroplan have signed onto the project as the official launch partner; their campaign includes 100 per cent share of voice of the new travel content hub, as well as ad placements and sponsored content on The Weather Network and MétéoMédia's digital platforms and the Android mobile app. Aeroplan and Air Canada's sponsorship for the Travel Planner on The Weather Network and MétéoMédia will run in May for Aeroplan and in June for Air Canada.

As the Travel Planner continues to evolve, other popular destinations will be added to help inspire and prepare Canadians for their future travels.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Aeroplan

Air Canada's Aeroplan is Canada's leading travel loyalty program, chosen by millions of travelers worldwide. Aeroplan helps members travel more and offers the ability to earn or redeem points on all Air Canada flights as well as the world's largest airline partner network, encompassing over 40 airlines serving hundreds of destinations across the globe.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline and the largest provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market and in the international market to and from Canada. In 2019, it was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance™, providing the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

SOURCE Pelmorex Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c7548.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cunard Reports Busiest Booking Day in a Decade

    Luxury cruise line Cunard has reported that the first day of bookings for new ship Queen Anne proves the busiest booking day in a decade.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The consumer price index moderated slightly in April, rising 8.2% over the past year on a seasonally adjusted basis. While that indicates some improvement from March, prices are still climbing quickly, and inflation has exceeded the Federal Reserve's 2% target for fourteen consecutive quarters. Here are two growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Full Speed Ahead Today

    Tuesday is looking like a good day to own cruise line stocks, with shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) rising 2.7% through 10:20 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) up 3.5%, and industry leader Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) leading the industry higher today as well -- up 3.9%. Investors in the travel and tourism industry in the U.S. can look forward to 4% average annual growth over the next decade, according to a new report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

  • Proposed Springfield Town Center hotel would add to long-awaited mixed-use development

    Springfield Town Center's owner has filed plans for a seven-story hotel to be constructed on a parking lot surrounding the existing mall, which has long been envisioned for mixed-use development. The new hotel, depicted in an architectural rendering as a Home2 Suites by Hilton, would span two parcels fronting Loisdale Road near its intersection with Spring Mall Drive, both owned by Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI). This comes on the heels of a Texas company’s pitch to put a 460-unit residential building just south of where the hotel would go.

  • JetBlue launches bid for hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines

    JetBlue is now spearheading a hostile takeover bid of Spirit Airlines after Spirit rejected its initial offer.&nbsp;

  • Imperial sees duty-free cigarette sales recovery as air travel returns

    Imperial Brands said on Tuesday it was starting to see some recovery of sales of cigarettes in duty-free shops at airports and in popular European holiday destinations as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people begin to travel more. In its 2021 annual report, Imperial said travel recovery remained "difficult to predict due to varying COVID-19 restrictions across Europe". Now, months later, the maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars said it was seeing a recovery in the market.

  • United Airlines tells investors: ‘San Francisco is finally coming back’

    “Our performance out of San Francisco over the last four or five weeks has been incredibly good," said Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer.

  • Jimmy Buffett sings on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship

    Singer-song writer Jimmy Buffett entertains passengers on the Port of Palm Beach’s Bahamas Cruise Line called the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

  • Uber Takes Further Steps Into Travel Through Itinerary Aggregator, and More

    Uber said Monday it is rolling out a feature it is calling Uber Travel that would be capable of booking travelers’ rides from the airport to the hotel and then to the restaurant — in other words throughout a trip and aggregate all its flights, hotels and restaurant reservations inside the Uber app. For using […]

  • Royal Caribbean Quietly Makes a Key Casino-Policy Change

    Royal Caribbean , for example, has its Crown & Anchor Society, which rewards customers with perks based on how many nights they have sailed. The cruise line also offers a casino program, which rewards frequent players. Royal Caribbean also has a program that rewards passengers for their gameplay on an individual cruise.

  • FOUR SEASONS HOTEL AMMAN AWARDED FIVE-STAR HOTEL HONOUR BY 2022 FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

    Four Seasons Hotel Amman announces that it is the first and only hotel in Jordan to have earned the coveted Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

  • Former engine house built in 1882 now for sale in Cornwall

    A Grade II listed former engine house, which has undergone a steady refurbishment project over recent years, is now for sale in Cornwall.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis reveals that Florida may oversee Disney's property after Reedy Creek in Orlando is dissolved

    The state of Florida may be the new overseer of whatever replaces the Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District after that governing body is dissolved next year, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, who was at Seminole State College making an announcement regarding nursing education, touched on the ongoing topic of the eventual dissolution of Reedy Creek in Jun 2023, which he signed into law in April. A concern was that costs and debts — upwards of $1 billion — held by Reedy Creek would fall to taxpayers in Orange and Osceola counties, but DeSantis has been adamant that won't happen and alluded to the state taking over control of governing the Disney area.

  • SFO sees another low-cost carrier swoop into airport

    With airline ticket prices soaring, another ultra-low-cost carrier finds it an opportune time to debut service at San Francisco International Airport.

  • New York City reportedly has more Airbnb listings than rentable apartments

    New York City currently has more AirBnb listings than apartments for rent despite a 2016 law banning short-term rentals.

  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) shareholders have endured a 32% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you...

  • Recent European Drought Was the Most Intense in At Least 250 Years

    The 2018 to 2020 European drought was the worst in more than two centuries, driven in part by uncommonly high temperatures that exacerbated dry conditions across large parts of the continent, new research finds.

  • Dust storm, rain bring respite from heat to Islamabad

    STORY: Strong winds triggered by the storm shrouded buildings and shook trees in the city, as meteorologists announced a drop in temperatures by 37.4 to 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the country that has been gripped by intense heat in the past months. Temperatures are forecasted to return to 102.2 to 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday (May 18), according to the weather agency.Pakistan faced the hottest March in 61 years as an intense heatwave touched highs of 116.6 Fahrenheit in parts of the country. Neighboring India is also grappling with the unprecedented heat, with the country's vast majority of poor workers, who generally work outdoors, vulnerable to the scorching temperatures.More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change. For the first time in decades, Pakistan had gone from winter to summer without the spring season, officials said.

  • Braves Players Grapple with Power Outage at Milwaukee Hotel Many Have Long Claimed Is Haunted

    The MLB team says they lost power during their stay at the historically haunted Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee

  • Climate Change Threatens China With Yet Another Deadly Flood Season

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s rainy season starts, National Climate Center forecasts show that flooding in the north and south of the country could be as bad as last summer when torrential rain killed hundreds. Cities that house millions of people have little time to prepare.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in