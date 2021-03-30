U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Weather platform ClimaCell is now Tomorrow.io and raises $77M

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Weather intelligence platform ClimaCell today announced that it has raised a $77 million Series D funding round led by private equity firm Stonecourt Capital, with participation by Highline Capital. This brings the company's total funding to about $185 million. In addition to the new funding, ClimaCell announced that it has changed its name to Tomorrow.io, with "The Tomorrow Companies Inc." as its new legal name.

Today's announcement comes only a month after the company announced that it would launch a fleet of small radar-equipped weather satellites to improve its weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities. That's also, at least in part, where the name change comes from.

Image Credits: ClimaCell/Tomorrow.ai

Originally, ClimaCell/Tomorrow.io built out a novel technology to collect weather data using wireless network infrastructure and IoT devices. That's where the "cell" in ClimaCell came from. But as the company's CEO and co-founder Shimon Elkabetz told me, while the company isn't abandoning this approach, its focus today is much broader.

"The mission is really to help countries, businesses, organizations, to better manage their weather-related challenges," he said. "And the ambition was always to be that largest weather enterprise in the world, the most disruptive, the most industry-defining. And I think this is the perfect timing for us to come up with a new name, not only because of the funding but because we were able to explain to ourselves that really, we're helping others take control of tomorrow, today."

ClimaCell plans to launch its own satellites to improve its weather predictions

That's something Stonecourt partner Rock Davis agrees with. "While the company's growth has been tremendous since launch, there is a larger opportunity at play here,” he said. "What Tomorrow.io is building, corroborated by their recent announcement of launching radar-equipped satellites into space, is only further proof that this company represents the future of weather forecasting for the entire planet. The privatization of the weather industry is now, and that type of vision is what compels the team here at Stonecourt Capital."

As Elkabetz noted, Tomorrow.io isn't a typical investment for a private investment firm like Stonecourt. Last year, the firm acquired 365 Data Centers, but it is also backing the Denver-based freight rail company Alpenglow Rail, for example.

And while many of Tomorrow.io's customers saw their business decline during the pandemic (the company counts Uber and Delta among its users, for example), Elkabetz tells me that its team focused on diversifying its customer base and managed to sign up a number of large logistics companies, including major railways in the U.S. and Mexico, but also smaller companies in the drone, autonomous driving and electric vehicle space. In total, the company says, it saw a 200% net revenue retention rate and its annual contract value grew 850% during the past two years.

The company plans to use the new funding to launch more satellites, but also to improve its overall product and accelerate its go-to-market activities.

"We're an interesting company because we're a SaaS company that is now going to space," Elkabetz said. "A lot of the Earth observations companies are now scratching their heads and saying, 'Oh, we can't just sell observations, it's not monetizable or becoming a commodity. We now need to become a software company and build the platform and do the analytics.' Good luck."

Deep Science: Using machine learning to study anatomy, weather and earthquakes

  • China May Boost Cotton Imports to Cut Xinjiang Fiber in Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- China could import more cotton to replace fiber from Xinjiang that’s being rejected by some Western companies and threatens to hurt its booming textile export industry.The U.S. bans entry of all products containing cotton from Xinjiang, which accounts for over 80% of China’s output, because of concern over the human rights situation in the region. Hennes & Mauritz AB, Nike Inc. and Adidas AG have become ensnared in the row, drawing consumer ire in China for pledges not to use cotton from the area, a major supplier in the global supply chain.“The only option right now may be to increase cotton imports as export orders for some textile mills will suffer if they use local fiber,” said Xu Yaguang, an analyst with Huatai Futures. Xu sees so-called extra cotton import quotas this year returning to the 2019 level of 800,000 tons with an increased requirement for high-quality fiber. The government issued 400,000 tons of extra quotas in 2020, and has not so far issued any for 2021.Consumption of Xinjiang cotton could drop by as much as 20% as the export outlook for products containing cotton from the region is not very bright, said Wu Faxin, a veteran cotton trader with industry portal shaxianbao.cn. Wu expects exporting countries such as Brazil and those in Africa to benefit from the additional demand.Wu Yan, head of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) in China, told state television the decision by its headquarters to cut ties with Xinjiang growers will block about 500,000 tons of fiber from the region from entering the global supply chain. The group in China said it has not found any forced labor in Xinjiang since 2012. Members include world retailers and brands such as H&M and Nike.Job CutsSome cotton yarn factories in Xinjiang are cutting employees because of poor sales after some global brands chose not to source cotton and yarn from the region, the China Daily reported Monday, citing a local official. Suppliers of the retail brands no longer place orders with local producers. “The real victims of the false accusations of ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang are the large numbers of vulnerable cotton growers and textile workers,” it said.Some analysts also doubt that the U.S. can effectively test for Xinjiang cotton in every shipment of textile products. Apart from exporting finished goods, top textile shipper China also sends intermediate products to third countries. Vietnam, for example, sources 50% of its cotton yarn from China and more than 60% of its cotton cloth, according to Huatai’s Xu.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood Traders Pack a Punch Five Times Size of Their Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Academics have quantified what many have long suspected, that retail investors are punching well above their weight in the stock market.Individual investors had an impact five times the size of their estimated assets in the second quarter of 2020, according to recent research from the Swiss Finance Institute. They added 1% to the aggregate stock market valuation in that period, and 20% to the value of small cap shares, Philippe van der Beck and Coralie Jaunin wrote in a paper published in SSRN, a repository of academic research.“Robinhood demand substantially alleviated the negative returns observed in the first quarter,” of 2020, the pair wrote. “The return effects of Robinhood demand are even more pronounced during the recovery.”The researchers found that despite an estimated share of 0.2% of aggregate U.S. market capitalization, traders on the popular retail trading app accounted for 10% of the variation in stock returns in the second quarter of last year, when the rebound from the pandemic selloff began in earnest. That’s because the smaller investors react more strongly to price changes than their institutional counterparts, they said.A combination of free trading apps such as Robinhood and direct government stimulus helped fuel a boom in retail involvement in the U.S. stock market, most notably from first-time investors. Their influence has begun to impact markets, most notably during the recent GameStop Corp. share frenzy, and trading volumes have skyrocketed.While the impact of Robinhood traders is concentrated toward small cap stocks and the consumer staples industry, they are also able to affect the price of some large companies, which are being held primarily by passive investors, according to the study.Future VolatilityThe outsized activity of retail investors provided “considerable” liquidity to the U.S. stock market during the crash, but growth in the cohort could lead to a higher level of equity volatility in the future.“The prominent role of Robinhood traders in driving returns evokes concerns about the future role of retail trading in equity markets,” they said. “If -- facilitated by novel fintech solutions -- the retail sector continues to grow its wealth share, the extraordinary volatility observed during the pandemic may turn out to be the new normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Heads for Output Talks With Cautious Stance Vindicated

    (Bloomberg) -- As OPEC and its allies prepare for another decision on oil output, the producers believe their defiantly cautious approach is paying off.The coalition led by Saudi Arabia was widely criticized three weeks ago when it rebuffed calls to revive some of the crude production halted during the pandemic. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made clear that he wasn’t going to put his faith in predictions of a post-Covid rebound, saying he would only believe in the demand recovery “when I see it.”Since then, fuel demand in the U.S. has shown strong signs of recovery. But a resurgence of the virus elsewhere has convinced the cartel it made the right call, according to several OPEC+ delegates who asked to speak anonymously. They predict the group will again refrain from significantly opening the taps when it meets on April 1.“Prince Abdulaziz remains ever-concerned -- he’s unwilling to say that Covid is in the rear-view mirror,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “More likely than not, we’re looking at a Saudi rollover of their production cut.”The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will consider on Thursday whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- it’s withholding while fuel demand remains depressed.The cartel’s intervention has helped to boost crude prices more than 20% this year even as the economic ravages of the pandemic continued. It has shored up revenues both for its members and a beleaguered global oil industry.“OPEC is going to defend the price,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive officer of trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd., said in an interview. The group “would really like to see” Brent crude hold near current levels of about $65 a barrel.Three weeks ago, it was under fire. The group’s surprise decision not to boost production, which was led by Prince Abdulaziz, was seen as an attempt to push up prices that could back-fire by hurting demand and encouraging OPEC’s rivals to invest in new supplies.In the days after the March 4 meeting, Brent soared to $70 a barrel, prompting key consumer India to protest at the financial pain.Yet the rally soon dissolved.Europe reimposed lockdowns to contain a virulent strain of the coronavirus, while India and Brazil contended with worsening outbreaks. Crude purchases in Asia slowed as a lackluster tourist season failed to stimulate fuel demand. Meanwhile, oil supplies swelled as Iran ramped up exports to China in defiance of U.S. sanctions.Within a week of hitting a one-year high, oil futures surrendered almost $10. Whatever Riyadh’s actual motivation had been, it’s strategy now looked less like a ploy to push prices higher than a prudent insurance policy against their collapse.“The demand growth has been much slower to come back,” largely because of the re-emergence of the virus in Europe, said Gunvor’s Tornqvist. “The U.S. looks, actually, pretty good. But stocks are not coming down as fast as we thought.”OPEC+ will discuss whether to revive part of the 1.2 million barrels a day of output it’s committed to returning to the market in installments this year. At the same time, the Saudis will review the status of an additional 1 million barrel-a-day cut they have been making since February to accelerate the process of clearing the lingering oil glut.The kingdom has also pledged to restore this supply gradually, but gave no firm dates for doing so. Saudi Arabia also hasn’t yet finalized its position on whether to extend the current cuts, according to a delegate who asked not to be named.With oil prices still significantly below the levels many OPEC nations need to cover government spending, delegates say the coalition is expected to tread carefully again on Thursday.Favored NationsOPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told a committee of the coalition’s technical experts on Tuesday that the producers must remain very cautious. Positive developments seen in the market last month were countered by the ongoing fragility caused by the pandemic, he said.If any barrels are added at this week’s meeting, they’re most likely to come from Russia and Kazakhstan.At the past few gatherings, the two countries have been given special dispensation to make a headstart on restoring supplies, amounting to about 300,000 barrels a day between them.Russia’s government doesn’t face the same fiscal need for high prices as the Saudis, so giving it the leeway to pump a little bit more while other nations maintain their restraint is seen as the price Riyadh must pay to ensure Moscow’s continuing co-operation, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB.“The group in total is probably fine with that,” said Schieldrop. The rest of OPEC+ “will hold production steady in May, given current physical oil market weakness.”An increase from the wider 23-nation coalition is more likely later in the year. Oil demand is on the mend in the U.S., the biggest consumer, and already above pre-virus levels in China, the next-largest.Draining StockpilesOPEC expects the global oil-stockpile surplus that built up during the pandemic to be mostly gone in the next three months, according to data presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Joint Technical Committee. Long-term price gauges in futures contracts signal that inventories will tighten sharply in the second half of the year.Also see: OPEC Sees Oil Stockpile Surplus Mostly Gone in the Next Quarter“China is recovering very, very strongly and other economies along with it,” said Jan Stuart, global energy economist at Cornerstone Macro LLC in New York. “At some point, possibly, the Saudis decide it’s important not to alienate the guys they depend on for growth.”Riyadh and its partners could also face a little more urgency to restore idle production if legislation introduced in the U.S. senate last week to penalize OPEC for “price fixing” becomes law.But such a turning point doesn’t seem to have arrived yet. Meanwhile, many of the group’s producers are warily watching diplomatic developments between the U.S. and fellow OPEC nation Iran.While Tehran and Washington remain estranged, a renewed nuclear agreement between the two countries -- sought by President Joe Biden -- could lift sanctions on almost 2 million barrels a day of Iranian oil output and risk capsizing the market again.“If this comes toward the end of the year, then it will be much easier to absorb,” Martijn Rats, oil strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a Bloomberg television interview. “If this supply comes earlier, then OPEC will need to find a way to accommodate.”(Updates with OPEC Secretary-General’s comments in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Japan Bank Joins Nomura in Bracing for Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. joined a growing list of global financial firms to take a hit from the forced unwinding of bets by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in one of the biggest margin calls of all time.Japan’s largest bank warned of a potential $300 million loss related to a U.S. client, a hit that’s linked to Archegos, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing a matter that isn’t public.Lenders are just starting to tally the carnage stemming from the liquidation of more than $20 billion of positions linked to Hwang’s New York-based family office, which has roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc. and cast a spotlight on the opaque world of leveraged trading strategies. Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG have both warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff.The speed at which Archegos ran into trouble and Wall Street’s swiftness in liquidating its positions sent shock waves across capital markets and has prompted regulators in the U.S. to summon banks to get to the bottom of one of the biggest fund blowups in years.Becoming the latest to signal a potential hit, MUFG’s securities arm said in a statement on Tuesday that it is evaluating the extent of the loss at its European subsidiary. The damage may change depending on market prices and the unwinding of transactions. Any loss won’t have a material impact on the firm’s business capability or financial soundness, it said. A representative for the firm declined to comment beyond what it said in the statement.Hwang FalloutA loss of $300 million could badly dent MUFG’s European securities operations. The firm’s London-based subsidiary, MUFG Securities EMEA, posted a profit of just 84 million pounds ($116 million) in 2019, according to the most recent filing available from the U.K. Companies House. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities reported pre-tax profits from the region of about 17 billion yen ($155 million) for the three quarters through December, a presentation shows.Shares in MUFG closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday, before the announcement.Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage, said on Monday that it had an estimated $2 billion claim against a U.S. client, which Bloomberg identified as Archegos. The Japanese firm has begun assessing the cause of the possible loss tied to the client, said an executive, asking not to be identified.It’s too early to determine how it might impact profit, when Nomura can calculate the extent of any loss and whether it would book a charge for the current quarter, the executive said. Shares of Nomura fell again Tuesday, a day after dropping a record 16%.For its part, Credit Suisse has said that while it was premature to quantify the size of its loss, it may be “highly significant and material to our first quarter results.”In the U.S., Wall Street banks grappling with the meltdown of Hwang’s investment firm spent Monday briefing regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission summoned the banks for hasty meetings on what triggered the forced sale of stocks linked to Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said.Japan’s financial regulator will probably discuss Nomura’s risk management and other issues once the firm fixes problems tied to its potential losses, an official said this week.Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too. Morgan Stanley, another big player that was still shopping blocks of stock as late as Sunday night, has yet to specify any toll.(Updates with Credit Suisse details in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volatility Selling Is Back as Ex-Harvest Traders Join Fray

    (Bloomberg) -- An options-powered strategy betting on calmer markets is roaring back as the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, recovers from pandemic-spurred gyrations.Two former executives of $3.5 billion Harvest Volatility Management are starting investment firm Carrick Lane, which will initially focus on selling equity derivatives for income, according to a press statement.The announcement comes just months after another Harvest alum, Dennis Davitt, started his own firm backed by billionaire Bitcoin investor Mike Novogratz to offer volatility strategies with the goal of amassing $1 billion within a year. ETF provider Simplify Asset Management filed just last month to list an exchange-traded fund that shorts VIX futures.It all signals the return of betting on tranquil markets after the VIX spiked to a record last March -- sparking blowups for the riskiest versions of the trade.Led by Allan Kennedy and Ken Kwalik, Carrick Lane will pursue put-writing strategies to take advantage of the volatility-risk premium. That’s the tendency of options sellers to demand higher compensation for future uncertainty compared with what actually comes to pass.“History has shown that after major spikes in volatility, the risk premium can stay elevated for subsequent years (not just months),” managing partner Kennedy said in an email.The firm will target high net-worth individuals and institutional clients, and will initially package its strategies in separately managed accounts. Kwalik will stay on at Harvest for an interim period before joining the firm.Covid CrashPut writing is a more conservative version of the short-volatility bets that felled hedge funds like Malachite Capital Management in March 2020. Investors typically sell a put on a stock or index while at the same time investing in a risk-free asset like Treasuries. If stocks stay steady or rise, the investor keeps the premium received and the options expire worthless.The risk is that equities fall and the option is exercised, compelling the seller to purchase the shares at the strike price.That contrasts with the short-volatility trades pursued by the likes of Malachite, which used over-the-counter derivatives and leverage that ultimately led to its liquidation in the unprecedented market rout.Such strategies went into abeyance post-Covid as risk appetite fell. The lack of options selling is arguably one reason the VIX remained mostly above the psychological 20 level for nearly a year after the crash. Last week, the gauge closed as low as 18, down from its record closing high of 82 last March.A generic version of the investing style on the S&P 500 has returned 5.7% this year after adding 2.1% in 2020, according to a Cboe index.“We fully appreciate the short run importance of risk-managing through moments of heightened (often extreme) realized volatility,” Kennedy said. “It’s equally important to provide a pathway to exploit the opportunity that heightened implied volatility provides on the back of such a move.”(Adds detail on short-vol strategies in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

    The City of London financial centre, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the City's political leader said on Tuesday. Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, told BBC radio she was confident that trade would return for the cafes, pubs, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the usually teeming crowds of office workers. London dominates the world's $6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, it is the biggest centre for international banking and the second largest fintech hub in the world after the United States.

  • Abu Dhabi Makes a Bold Bid to Create New Global Oil Benchmark

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi started trading futures contracts for Murban crude, its biggest oil grade, in a bid to create a benchmark for the energy market.The aim is “to make sure that Murban is a globally freely traded commodity and allows everybody around the world to use it either for pricing or hedging their risk,” Khaled Salmeen, executive director of supply and trading at government-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It provides an additional tool that the market has been looking for.”The start of Murban trading on an Abu Dhabi exchange on Monday marked the first time a Persian Gulf OPEC member has allowed its oil to be freely sold and shipped anywhere in the world. Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is operating the platform known as ICE Futures Abu Dhabi.Establishing a benchmark isn’t immediate as traders want to see a sufficient volume of deals over time that lead to prices investors deem fair. Creating a forward curve, or bids and asks for crude in future months, will also be a key test for the new Murban exchange.On its first trading day, volume in Murban for June, the first month for which cargoes will be available, and for July both exceeded 2,200 lots, with more than 1,100 August contracts changing hands and several hundred for September. Each lot represents 1,000 barrels. The contract for June delivery traded at $63.78 a barrel as of 2:50 p.m. in Abu Dhabi.Murban’s first trading day has “been a real success so far,” Stuart Williams, president of ICE Futures Europe, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We have greater aspirations for this contract,” Williams said of the ambition to establish Murban as a regional benchmark. Once trading volumes and liquidity are established, ICE and Adnoc will seek to advance talks with other national oil companies in the region about adopting Murban futures as a pricing reference for their sales.The region’s main producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital, tend to stop buyers from reselling their oil. They also use benchmarks from outside the Middle East to price much of their crude.In attempting to make its mark, Murban faces competition for regional benchmark status. S&P Global Platts publishes widely used price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.What’s more, oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. Platts backed away from plans to revamp its Dated Brent contract after comments from traders earlier this year.Adnoc can produce about 2 million barrels of Murban crude a day and has pledged to guarantee at least 1 million barrels of daily exports to support trading on the exchange.Murban’s available volumes mean supply will be “enough to establish this benchmark, and then you will see other crude in this region being benchmarked against it,” Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of French oil major Total SE, said in an interview in Abu Dhabi Monday.Total is a partner with Adnoc in Abu Dhabi’s onshore fields where Murban crude is produced and is a partner in the new exchange. Brent’s declining output means Murban is “serious competition” and the Middle Eastern grade could one day become as famous as its European counterpart, Pouyanne said.Adnoc CEO Sultan Al Jaber said at a ceremony for the start of trading in Abu Dhabi that the company now sells Murban to more than 60 customers in 30 countries, a leap from its “humble” beginnings in the late 1950s when just 4,000 barrels were pumped daily from one well. Trading Murban will help Abu Dhabi and the UAE get more value out of its barrels, he said.The UAE is the third-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties, which cut supplies last year as the pandemic crushed energy demand.OPEC+, a broader group including countries like Russia, meets this week to discuss whether to further ease the production cuts that began last May. Those supply curbs and the rollout of vaccines have caused the established global benchmark, Brent crude, to surge roughly 65% since the start of November to about $63.50 a barrel. Still, the rally has faded this month amid a new wave of virus cases, which may push some members of the producer group to argue that the cartel can’t raise output just yet.Price levels in the range of $60 a barrel are “a sustainable average,” Salmeen said.Last week’s closing of the Suez Canal after the Ever Given container ship ran aground won’t cause major issues for oil markets, he said. Markets are well supplied and buyers can draw from high inventories to avoid any shortages, he said.(Updates with comments from Total and Adnoc CEOs in 11th to 13th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.