Weatherford Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Conference Call

·2 min read
HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

The conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). Prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a press release announcing the results and the associated presentation slides will be uploaded to the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.

Listeners can participate in the conference call via a live webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by registering in advance (which will provide a PIN for immediate access) or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Participants should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 2884053.

About Weatherford
Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in more than 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 350 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities. Visit weatherford.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Contact:

Mohammed Topiwala
Weatherford Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
investor.relations@weatherford.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-conference-call-301462929.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

