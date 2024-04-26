Weatherford International PLC Director Charles Sledge Sells 10,000 Shares

On April 25, 2024, Director Charles Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD), according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with the insider having sold a total of 15,000 shares and having made no purchases of the company's stock during that time.

Weatherford International PLC is a multinational oilfield service company providing innovative solutions, technology, and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates in over 75 countries and offers a comprehensive range of products and services to upstream oil and gas customers worldwide.

The insider transaction history for Weatherford International PLC shows a pattern of insider sales, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Weatherford International PLC were trading at $123.47, giving the company a market cap of $9.361 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Weatherford International PLC stands at 20.71, which is above both the industry median of 11.155 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $123.47 and a GF Value of $53.29, Weatherford International PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.32, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

