We Like Weatherford International's (NASDAQ:WFRD) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Weatherford International's (NASDAQ:WFRD) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weatherford International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$698m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Weatherford International has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Weatherford International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Weatherford International.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Weatherford International is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 53%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Our Take On Weatherford International's ROCE

In the end, Weatherford International has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 2,904% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Weatherford International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Weatherford International that you might find interesting.

