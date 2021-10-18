U.S. markets closed

Weatherford Wins Hart Energy Special Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation for ForeSite® Edge Next-Generation Automation Technology

2 min read
In this article:
HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced that ForeSite Edge was named winner of a 2021 Hart Energy Special Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation (MEA) in the Artificial Lift category. The MEA honor places ForeSite Edge among the year's best new innovations with game-changing technical and economical significance for the upstream petroleum industry.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I'm very proud of not only this award, but also the talented team behind such a fantastic product. Amidst the industry's acceleration of its own digital transformation, we offer differentiated and performance-enhancing solutions such as ForeSite Edge, which uses intelligent algorithms to continuously drive productivity, uptime, and profitability for our clients' production assets."

ForeSite Edge will be a featured digital platform at the 2021 WESC Digital Conference, hosted by Weatherford and taking place from October 25 to 27. This next-generation automation technology harnesses the power of ForeSite and CygNet® IoT platforms to deliver Production 4.0 intelligence at the wellsite. Installed as a standalone device or paired with existing automation, ForeSite Edge leverages real-time, high-frequency data and advanced engineering models to deliver continuous and autonomous production optimization.

About Weatherford
Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 365 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

Contacts

For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Director Global Communications
+1 713-836-4093
kelley.hughes@weatherford.com

Weatherford logo. (PRNewsFoto/WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL)
Weatherford logo. (PRNewsFoto/WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-wins-hart-energy-special-meritorious-award-for-engineering-innovation-for-foresite-edge-next-generation-automation-technology-301402627.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

