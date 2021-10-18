U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.92
    +14.55 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,253.83
    -40.93 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.98
    +119.64 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.67
    +1.02 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.50
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2900
    +0.6130 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,358.48
    +618.80 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.25
    -20.38 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Weave Communications Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

·2 min read

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave Communications, Inc., the all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Weave intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV".

www.getweave.com
www.getweave.com

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets and Tigress Financial Partners will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com..

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:
Kali Geldis
Director of Communications
(385) 336-5493
ir@getweave.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weave-communications-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301402532.html

SOURCE Weave

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Medtronic Stock Is Sliding Because Its Hypertension Treatment Trial Didn’t End Early

    The medical device maker says a clinical study of its renal-denervation system wasn’t stopped early as expected by analysts.

  • 2 Leading Social Media Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    In light of recent attacks on Facebook stemming from a flurry of accusations that the company is choosing profits over the well-being of its users, it might be smart to look into other social media companies to invest in. Unlike Facebook, Both Nextdoor and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) have incentives that are aligned with their users, they're growing quickly, and they still have a large market opportunity ahead of them. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, and Nextdoor should then list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KIND when it begins trading.

  • We Might See A Profit From Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Soon

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Vale SA (VALE) Anymore

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Zillow Stock Is Slumping After It Halted Home Buying in 2021. Opendoor Is Gaining.

    Zillow Group was falling sharply Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.