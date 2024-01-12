Weave Communications, Inc.'s (NYSE:WEAV) largest shareholders are private equity firms with 46% ownership, institutions own 36%

Key Insights

Significant control over Weave Communications by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Institutions own 36% of Weave Communications

Every investor in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 36% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Weave Communications.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Weave Communications?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Weave Communications. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Weave Communications, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Weave Communications is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that CrossLink Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 10%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Brett White is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Weave Communications

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Weave Communications, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$20m worth of stock in the US$779m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Weave Communications. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 46%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

