Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) closed at $12.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 15.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Weave Communications, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.03, marking a 50% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.24 million, up 17.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Weave Communications, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Weave Communications, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

