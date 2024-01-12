Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) reached $11.02, with a -1.69% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Weave Communications, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.24 million, up 17.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weave Communications, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Weave Communications, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

