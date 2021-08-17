U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Weave Named to Forbes Cloud 100 and Inc. 5000

·3 min read

Weave secures recognition on both high-profile lists for the third year in a row

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and Inc. 5000 lists, exemplifying continued growth as a private company.

www.getweave.com
www.getweave.com

The Forbes list is a definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world and is produced by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, and the Inc. 5000 introduces the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the third year in a row that Weave has appeared on both ranking lists.

"We are thrilled to be honored with such highly esteemed industry recognition by both Forbes and Inc., and to be alongside such great talent on both lists," said Roy Banks, Chief Executive Officer at Weave. "Weave's recognition is proof of our continual investment in and focus on our people-first culture and approach, enabling our customers to succeed and grow during one of the toughest years yet for small businesses."

Weave landed at #63 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, which reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The evaluation process involves ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

Additionally, Weave was ranked #942 in this year's Inc. 5000. This list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

Contact:
Kali Geldis
Director of Communications, Weave
pr@getweave.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weave-named-to-forbes-cloud-100-and-inc-5000-301356281.html

SOURCE Weave

