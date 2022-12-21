U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.50
    +18.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,280.00
    +227.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,211.25
    +35.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.00
    +11.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    +1.21 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.93
    -1.49 (-6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8770
    +0.1470 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.84
    +62.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.10
    +1.92 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.31
    +58.69 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

WEB3 Gaming Project, Chain Joes's Whitelist Is Open Now - Declaring War on the Real Enemies of Web3

Chain Joes
·3 min read

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Joes ramps up its marketing effort and invites gamers everywhere to join the whitelist and be the first in line to take on the real enemies populating WEB3.


"WEB3 should be a safe haven of innovation and ingenuity, but sadly, there are plenty of people out to exploit others through scams, manipulation, and valueless projects…" - Gary Yankovich, CEO of DAMNN! creative production.

Remember when FTX screwed up? As Chain Joes, players will combine their strength and fight against all the real enemies in a new and engaging mobile game.

Chain Joes offers players the opportunity to destroy, dismantle, and decimate the spammers, scammers, and hackers, preventing WEB3 from evolving into the magnificent resource the world needs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ28vhjO4Qg&ab_channel=ChainJoes

But from what they say, the fight on users' hands will not be an easy one.

Chain Joes uses a 'Play AND Earn' model that puts the player's experience ahead of earnings and welcomes everyone to take part in the battle against those out to destroy WEB3. This game will be 100% free to play, removing the barrier of entry and encouraging gamers from all walks of life to try their hand at WEB3 gaming. Chain Joes is dedicated to adding earning mechanics that empower players, improve the gaming experience, and give them the opportunity to truly own their in-game assets.

Chain Joes is supported on their path toward their goals by Mach5.

Mach5 gives full support to blockchain projects operating in the fields of defi, gamefi, and tradefi, and they are fully behind the Chain Joes project. Located in Zug (Switzerland), Mach5 is surrounded by blockchain-driven companies like the Ethereum Foundation.

Besides owning and contributing to Chain Joes projects, Mach5 also invests in other projects, like PayAccept, which is launching a mobile wallet in the first quarter of 2023. The PayAccept wallet will include the CJ token so every gamer will be able to hold their tokens in their pocket.

Chain Joes is a project built by gamers for gamers with support from blockchain professionals, marketing professionals, gaming professionals, and VCs. Everyone involved is ready to help players join in with WEB3 and take on enemies that lurk within.

Chain Joes is the real deal, with plenty of credible backing and support.

Join the Chain Joes whitelist today will grant EXCLUSIVE access to join the private sale starting after on the 26th of December. There are some incredible perks and bonuses available for early investors that will not be available to anyone else. With even more exclusive bonuses available for early investors.

The private sale and opportunity to be in the front row will ONLY be available until the end of the year. People who take action and invest now will be in the perfect position to cash in BEFORE the big IDO explodes into life in Q1 2023.

Don't miss out on the chance to secure all the bonuses now!

Join the fight to protect the DAO and get on the whitelist.

The whitelist for Chain Joes is open NOW. Join the whitelist here - https://chainjoes.com/

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chainjoes

Medium: https://chainjoes.medium.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/chainjoes

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/chainjoes

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chainjoes/

Media Contact

Brand: Chain Joes

Contact: Michal Sykora / Christiaan van Steenbergen

Email: info@chainjoes.com

Website: https://chainjoes.com/

SOURCE: Chain Joes


