Web3 Ventures Completes Strategic Investment in On-Chain Community Index Investing Startup OpenPool

Web3 Ventures
·2 min read
Web3 Ventures
Web3 Ventures

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Ventures Inc. (“W3V” or the “Company”), a platform company focused on incubating, accelerating, and developing world class projects and applications for the decentralized web, is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment in OpenPool, a decentralized web company focused on simplifying crypto-investing and working to provide institutional-quality funds at a fraction of the cost of traditional markets.

OpenPool’s founding team believes that accessing, joining and creating quality crypto portfolios should be open to everyone and anyone. The company’s platform provides individuals and firms with the ability to seamlessly set up unique on-chain cryptocurrency pools and their own customized governance token, as well as discovering and joining hundreds of other on-chain pools.

Every on-chain pool on OpenPool is built on the Ethereum blockchain and has its own customized governance token, representing a share of that respective portfolio. Both the individual fund managers and the openPool platform earn revenue when capital is deployed and held within these on-chain pools.

Web3 Ventures anticipates the future of crypto investing will be driven and heavily-influenced by decentralized communities. OpenPool’s platform and its further development to include a wider range of assets has them well positioned to capitalize on this trend, and W3V sees multiple synergistic partnership opportunities to accelerate OpenPool’s user adoption through the projects, companies, and applications that W3V is developing and accelerating internally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kirill Kompaniyets, Director

For further information, please contact

Kirill Kompaniyets
Telephone: (416) 418-6949

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include “forward-looking information” (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company’s business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company’s management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.


