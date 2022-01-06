U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

WeBank Names RAKwireless CEO, Ken Yu, as a "Top 10 Startup CEO"

·2 min read

The award empowers brands from startups and seeks to accelerate tech innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAKwireless Technology Co., Ltd. (RAK), a pioneer in LPWA end-to-end solutions and IoT technology, announces today its CEO Ken Yu has been named in the list of "Top 10 CEO's of Fast-Growing Startup Companies" by WeBank, China's leading digital-only bank.

"I am so grateful to WeBank for always supporting us and helping to fast-track innovation," said RAKwireless CEO, Ken Yu. "RAKwireless has had a strong 2021 year of growth and product innovation. After closing our $10M Series A round, we successfully released a wide array of new products to market. WeBank has continuously paved the way for science and technology improvements, and we are thrilled to see RAKwireless join the ranks of other companies who align in accelerating the industry."

As China's leading digital-only bank, WeBank focuses on empowering customers from the start-up level to beyond. The organization provides leading financial solutions and services for small and micro-enterprises. WeBank's Weiye Loan Technology Innovation Loan allows companies with ideas, enthusiasm, and prospects to solve the worries of the capital link. In the future, Weizhong Bank Weiye Loan will continue to work hard to create a good financial atmosphere for science and technology enterprises, so that science and technology can burst into vitality, and help the transformation of science and innovation achievements.

The other awarded CEOs joining RAKwireless' Ken Yu, were showcased at the Shenzhen Airport and an exhibit at OCT Harbour. For more information about RAKwireless and the brand's innovative technologies in IoT, please visit www.rakwireless.com.

About RAKwireless
RAKwireless is a multinational technology company established in June 2014. Headquartered in Shenzhen, RAK is changing the IoT landscape by eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market, for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities. Creating easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products, RAKwireless is working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before.
https://www.rakwireless.com/en-us

For Media Inquiries:
Olivia Ludington
Ludington Media
326842@email4pr.com
(551) 795-5950

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webank-names-rakwireless-ceo-ken-yu-as-a-top-10-startup-ceo-301455299.html

SOURCE RAKwireless

