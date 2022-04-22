U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Webasto drives electromobility with innovative battery and charging solutions

·3 min read

The electrified future in Indonesia becomes more of a possibility with technological innovations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step to promote electromobility adoption in Indonesia, the Germany-based automotive supplier, Webasto Group, today highlights its innovative battery and charging solutions to emerging Indonesian markets.

To prove our consistency in providing innovation, Webasto Group is now ready to develop and manufacture quality battery systems.
With its presence in over 50 countries worldwide including Indonesia, Webasto Group is consistently pursuing the path towards sustainable mobility, one of which is the opening of new battery plant in South Korea, as well as producing its first own passenger car battery for the customer Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation. The plant in Dangjin is already Webasto's third battery plant, in addition to the sites in Schierling, Germany, and Jiaxing, China.

In setting up the development and production of battery systems, Webasto benefits from its expertise from its core businesses. For example, its know-how in thermal management, its own electronics production and its experience with the installation of complex roof systems in a vehicle are important success factors for the new business field. In addition, Webasto has brought further experts for electromobility into the company over the last few years.

Understanding the pressing need to usher in a more accessible electrical future in Indonesia, the company now focuses on the development and production of affordable, efficient batteries that bridge the gaps between consumers and the industry at large. "At Webasto, we are fully committed to a future of electric mobility. We combine our many years of expertise in the automotive industry, our global presence, our agile set-up and an exceptional employee culture," explains Christin-Marie Boudgoust, Director Business Development Webasto Battery Systems.

With Webasto's advanced technologies and processes, major large and small vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) in Indonesia can experience numerous benefits. Providing individualized and standardized battery systems, Webasto ensures flexibility to different customer needs with a reduced time-to-market from pre-development to the start of series production. Webasto's design is capable of being updated to the latest cell generation.

At its prototype centers in Hengersberg and Jiaxing, Webasto carries out extensive corrosion, leakage and thermal shock tests and validates both individual modules and complete battery systems.

Solutions Made for an Electrified Future, Today

Webasto's vision is to become a leading systems provider for electric mobility. In addition to battery systems, Webasto is also constantly expanding its portfolio of charging solutions. The second generation of the Webasto Pure charging station was launched in March 2021. It makes charging at home even more user-friendly. With the new version from its popular predecessor, Webasto is responding specifically to customer needs for charging, while offering consumers safe and long-lasting access to electromobility with extended Webasto's warranty and its compliance with all legal requirements. Similar to its predecessor, the new Webasto Pure is available in two power variants: 11kW and 22kW. Namely The Webasto Next, the new version also facilitates intelligent and efficient electric vehicle charging in private and commercial environments at up to 22 kilowatts (kW).

Webasto offers simple, smart, and compatible charging solutions for home and business applications. The modular Charging portfolio ranges from mobile EV chargers and Wallboxes to digital Solutions – today and in the future.

About Webasto:

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility sector and is among the top 100 suppliers to the automotive industry worldwide The company's product portfolio comprises in-house developed roof systems, heating and cooling systems for various types of vehicle, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as complementary services relating to thermo management and electromobility. Webasto's customers include manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and boats as well as dealers and end customers. In 2020, the company generated sales of some 3.3 billion euro and employed more than 14,000 people at more than 50 locations. The headquarters of the company founded in 1901 is located in Stockdorf near Munich, Germany. For more information, go to www.webasto-group.com

Media Contact:
Webasto Indonesia
info.id@webasto.com

SOURCE Webasto

