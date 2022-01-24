Webb Telescope fires thrusters to settle in at destination, a million miles from Earth
The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope successfully fired its thrusters today to put it in position at the destination where it’s expected to probe the mysteries of the universe for years to come. The nearly five-minute firing at 11 a.m. PT sent JWST into its prescribed orbit around a balance point known as L2, a million miles beyond Earth. It’s a point where the gravitational pulls of the sun...
More from GeekWire:
Telescope’s launch makes Christmas merry for space fans, but the ride has just begun
High cost, high risk, high hopes: There’s a lot riding on the $10B James Webb Space Telescope’s launch
Astronomers breathe a sigh of relief after Webb Telescope unfolds its mirror in space
Year in Space: Jeff Bezos and his billionaire rivals finally usher in the age of commercial spaceflight