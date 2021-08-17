U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Webcam Market Size Worth $18.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global webcam market size is expected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the rising concern regarding security and surveillance, increasing emphasis on virtual meetings across the commercial sector, and continuous product innovations are expected to support the growth of the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of technology, the digital segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of nearly 15.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the soaring demand for better image quality and more video coverage area

  • In terms of product, the wireless segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. Volume-wise, the segment is expected to register a CAGR of close to 20% over the forecast period owing to benefits such as portability and better ease of use as compared to USB webcams

  • In terms of end use, the security and surveillance segment captured a revenue share of nearly 20% in 2020 with the rising need for real-time monitoring to detect uncertain movement and alerting about unexpected events

  • North America dominated in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 35% of the overall market. This can be attributed to the early adoption of the latest technologies by the consumers based in this region

Read 190 page market research report, "Webcam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (USB, Wireless), By Technology (Analog, Digital), By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The market has also benefitted from the continual advancements in technology, allowing for better recording, zoom quality, and better streaming. An increasing number of webcams in the market incorporate advanced features such as 1080p resolution, 60 fps video streaming, auto light correction, and autofocus, targeting emerging customers such as video-streamers and professional gamers. Advanced features such as these also facilitate the application of webcams in smart home security systems for remote surveillance.

Furthermore, state-of-the-art web cameras are finding increased demand across telehealth services. Healthcare professionals deploy webcams to examine and prescribe medicines to patients living in remote or distant locations. For instance, Secure Telehealth, a web-based platform provider for telemental health, collaborated with Logitech. Under the collaboration, the company deployed cost-effective and high-resolution Logitech webcams to offer remote mental health services to patients from distant geographies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for web cameras worldwide. The adoption of hybrid business models and remote working models in the enterprise sector has helped open promising opportunities for the market. In 2020, leading market participants, including Logitech, have witnessed more than 100% sales compared to the previous year, thanks to the notable rise in video conferencing and connecting virtually with peers and family members. Moreover, webcams played a prominent part in ensuring seamless access to K-12 education activities at the global level. Online education was promoted for continuing curriculums without any disruptions in the knowledge transfer between teachers and students.

Grand View Research has segmented the global webcam market based on product, technology, distribution channel, end use, and region:

  • Webcam Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Webcam Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Webcam Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Webcam End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Webcam Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Webcam Market

  • Logitech

  • Microsoft

  • Canon, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Sony Corporation

  • Razer, Inc.

Check out more studies related to digital cameras, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Digital Camera Market The global digital cameras market is expected to reach USD 19.77 billion by 2020. Growing demand for interchangeable lens cameras with higher selling prices is expected to fuel industry growth over the forecast period.

  • 3D Camera Market The global 3D camera market is expected to reach USD 16.41 billion by 2025. Rising demand for 3D content in entertainment segment and related equipment is anticipated to further fuel the product demand.

  • Smart Home Security Cameras Market The global smart home security cameras market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.89 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Electronic Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcam-market-size-worth-18-1-billion-by-2028--cagr-12-9-grand-view-research-inc-301356665.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

