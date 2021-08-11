WebCareHealth announces new partnership with SmartStory Technologies, Inc. to provide proactive care management platform to automate nurse workflows

New solution addresses clinical nurse shortages and generates increased profit for hospitals

ANKENY, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCareHealth, a pioneer in remote patient monitoring with over 2.2M at-home patient tests completed for heart failure and other chronic conditions, has announced a new partnership with SmartStory Technologies, Inc. that will provide innovative cloud-based solutions to help improve patient engagement, automate nurse workflows and allow hospitals to better address clinical nurse shortages and enable proactive care management.

The SmartStory platform enables healthcare organizations to deliver personalized mobile patient engagements and automate workflows across the care journey. The integrated, secure, omni-channel platform brings together mobile web pages, rich media content, data collection and surveys to help healthcare organizations deliver engagements that educate, motivate, and modify patient behaviors for better healthcare outcomes at lower costs.



"We are very proud to partner with an experienced and innovative firm such as SmartStory Technologies," said Dr. Teresa Sieck, CEO and President, WebCareHealth. "As a leader in remote patient monitoring, we recognize the importance of engaging patients and delivering the right information to the right person, at the right time. Through our proactive care management solutions, we are able to more effectively engage patients in their health while enhancing the provider experience, driving new revenue opportunities, and reducing overall cost of care."



Industry data has shown that engaged patients who take ownership of their health, and work in collaboration with their healthcare providers frequently achieve the best possible outcomes. By incorporating automated workflow solutions, hospitals are able to increase patient satisfaction and adherence, without sacrificing internal clinical staff time and resources.



"As a partner to some of the largest and most trusted healthcare organizations across the country, we understand how to help companies achieve the numerous benefits from delivering personalized patient engagement programs that impact patient behavior leading to better care," said Chris Minor, President and CEO, SmartStory Technologies, Inc. "Our digital engagement platform will allow WebCareHealth to expand their services as they continue to deliver quality care to patients in their partner hospitals and physician practices. We couldn't be more pleased with the ease of working with WebCareHealth and the opportunities this relationship presents for improving patient care."

About WebCareHealth

Founded in 2014 WCH develops innovative cloud-based software solutions that enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor the health of patients managing chronic illnesses. Patients with atrial fibrillation, heart failure, anticoagulation, hypertension, diabetes, and chronic pain receive close monitoring and care through WCH's partnership with 20 healthcare systems representing over 100 facilities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.webcarehealth.com



About SmartStory Technologies, Inc.

SmartStory is a cloud-based engagement platform and solution provider that enables healthcare organizations to deliver personalized mobile patient engagements at all points along the care journey. Our integrated, secure, omni-channel platform brings together mobile web pages, rich media content, data collection and surveys to help healthcare organizations deliver engagements that educate, motivate, and modify patient behaviors for better healthcare outcomes at lower costs. SmartStory is a trusted partner to some of the largest healthcare organizations across the country. For more information, visit https://www.smartstory.com

