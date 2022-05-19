U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

Cavco Industries, Inc.
·1 min read
  • CVCO
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Cavco Industries, Inc.

PHOENIX, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 2, 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date:   May 27, 2022

Time:   1:00 p.m. ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 60 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

CONTACT: Mark Fusler Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations Investor_relations@cavco.com Phone: 602-256-6263 On the Internet: www.cavco.com


