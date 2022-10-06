U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

WebEngage Announces Startup Program in Indonesia and Southeast Asia; Invites Applications from Early-Stage Startups

·3 min read

- Selected early-stage startups will get access to the WebEngage Retention Operating System with credits worth US $25,000 for six months

- Program will include exclusive masterclasses on retention, brand building, key measurement metrics, fund-raise planning and much more

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early-stage B2C startups in Indonesia and Southeast Asia will now have a level playing field to up their retention game and build a growth stack at zero-cost. WebEngage, the leading full-stack retention operating system, has opened applications for the Southeast Asia cohort of the WebEngage Startup Program (WSP). The ambitious program will be helping early-stage startups improve customer retention and engagement, lay strong data foundations, drive actionable insights, increase repeat orders, and understand customers better. In short, the program will help them increase chances of aggressive yet sustainable growth.

WebEngage Startup Program Portfolio
WebEngage Startup Program Portfolio

 

B2C Startups operating in the E-Commerce, D2C, EdTech and FinTech sectors, that have raised between seed and Series A round of funding can apply for the program. The top 50 selected startups will get free access to WebEngage's retention operating system for six months, including up to $25,000 platform credits, to help configure an integrated data setup and create automated 1:1 personalized omni-channel journeys over email, SMS, WhatsApp and push notifications. The startups also get access to a dedicated success management team that will help fasten their learning curve while advising on the strategy and tactics of setting up the first campaigns and dashboards.

Commenting on the announcement, Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, "When a startup is in the speedy execution mode and winning on all fronts, it is very easy to get carried away and give in to the temptation of doing more. Building a long-lasting business depends on retaining consumers. Unfortunately, 90% of firms fail because they run out of money trying to keep attracting consumers while not giving enough thought to keeping their existing ones. Through the WebEngage Startup Program, we aim to help startups to lay the groundwork for long-term retention, in setting the right dashboards and running highly personalized engagement across channels."

As part of the program, startups also get access to an exclusive founder & mentor community, and guidance from leaders and industry experts with deep, meaningful, and actionable insights at both strategic and tactical levels on ambitious growth journeys.

Last two seasons of WSP saw applications from over 1000 startups across India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Latin America including now known brands such as FamPay, Mudrex, Dezerv, AdaKerja, ApnaKlub, Innovist, Phool, Air Black, among others. WSP has helped increase the brands' user engagement, retention and transactions alongside growth in their user base. Fampay witnessed a 2X improvement in the onboarding funnel, 22% increase in transactions made by teens and 40% boost in the number of referral users. Another social impact D2C brand, Phool, saw 23% increase in its revenue. Airblack, an online learning platform for micro-entrepreneurs and creators increased its subscription rate by 13% using WebEngage.

To apply, click here: webengage.com/startup-program/sea

About WebEngage

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 600+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalization engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalized user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.

Media Contact:

Anand Vaidya | WebEngage
+91 99300 58087 | anand.vaidya@webengage.com

SOURCE WebEngage

