U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.21
    +14.46 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,754.75
    +35.32 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,786.99
    +100.07 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.71
    +17.92 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0074 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5090
    +0.0290 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,727.64
    +342.02 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.56
    +15.44 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.05
    -2.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Weber CEO details ‘huge competitive advantage’ for grill brand with U.S. production

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Weber's secret weapon in its most recent quarter is one they have relied on time and time again to perform well in periods of high supply chain stress (such is the case now).

Making more grills and components where the products end up being sold, says Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger.

"We are the only major grill brand who makes our own grills and do it locally in the continent," Scherzinger said on Yahoo Finance Live.

Weber operates three manufacturing facilities in Illinois that handle metal fabrication, welding, stamping and coatings. The company has a plant in Europe that does similar operations, and one was just opened in Poland.

Explains Scherzinger, "Our strategy is make where you sell, and that's really unique in the grilling space. Frankly, it's unique in much of the consumer durables space. So we are not relying on China or Vietnam to supply all of our goods. In a world like we live in today where there are so many supply chain challenges, and getting ocean containers and navigating significant inflation from an ocean transport standpoint, having local manufacturing gives us a big competitive advantage in trying to insulate consumers from commodity increases or macro trends that might be unfavorable. It's a substantial lever for us in the business."

The focused supply chain helped Weber grow sales 30% for its fiscal year ended Sept. 30. Adjusted net income rose 28% from a year ago.

Here is how Weber performed compared to Wall Street estimates for the most recent quarter:

  • Net Sales: $350.2 million vs. $337 million

  • Diluted EPS: loss of 13 cents a share vs. a loss of 18 cents a share

Weber shares fell 5% to $18.92 in Wednesday's session. But the stock recovered some ground in after-hours trading. 

The grill maker debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 5, after being priced at $14. Shares hit a record high of $19.55 on Aug. 9.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Was Moving 5% Today

    While Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dropped nearly 20% over the past month, they have been staging a recovery this week. The recent surge in the share price comes as the company's annual Nio Day event approaches, and it has also announced recent progress on its global expansion plans. In fact, the theme for Nio Day is "Hello World," implying the company will update investors further on its growth aspirations outside of China.

  • Why Nuvei Stock Fell Off a Cliff Today

    Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI), a payment-processing company, were crumbling today after Spruce Point Capital Management, a short-seller, released a negative report about Nuvei. Spruce Point also said that Nuvei has failed to provide quarterly updates about merchant additions, whether its merchant enterprises are large or small, where sales are occurring geographically, and other details about its sales. Spruce Point said that it estimates up to 40% to 60% long-term downside risk for Nuvei's stock based on its assessment.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks to generate a giant inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • GameStop earnings miss estimates, revenue beats expectations, stock drops

    GameStop reported earnings on December 8, beating on revenue but missing on other estimates.

  • Why DocuSign Stock Popped Again Today

    Five days ago, shares of e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) got shredded after an earnings report showed that its business, which was proceeding just fine in Q3, is about to take a turn for the worse in Q4. Two days ago, famed tech investor Cathie Wood stepped up to snap up DocuSign shares amid the sell-off, helping to salvage the stock. Today, DocuSign stock is recovering even further -- up 5.5% as of 10:20 a.m. ET -- on news that Cathie Wood isn't the only investor who believes DocuSign is a bargain.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of September 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    In this article we will analyze whether Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead […]

  • Stich Fix Shares Collapsed Today: Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) had declined more than 20% by Wednesday afternoon following a new, downbeat growth outlook. Stitch Fix has solid advantages that might attract growth investors now that shares are down nearly 70% so far in 2021. There's no shortage of attractive market niches for Stitch Fix to elbow into, either.

  • UiPath stock drops even as results top Street expectations

    UiPath Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday even as the “software robots” provider's quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations.

  • Why Fastly Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Shares of internet infrastructure outfit Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were up more than 10% today as of 12:55 p.m. EST. After yet another attempted run higher in October and early November, shares were down as much as 30% since Nov. 8 due to a lackluster third-quarter 2021 earnings report followed by a general growth stock sell-off fueled by omicron variant worries. Meanwhile, fellow web content delivery network (CDN) Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has been on an absolute tear (up 108% year to date at the moment) as the company has consistently reported just over 50% year-over-year revenue growth throughout the last year.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes Big on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Ken Griffin, whose firm Citadel manages approximately $39 billion in total assets. Griffin founded Citadel in 1990, and last year the firm’s funds brought in an average return of 24%. Griffin himself has seen his personal net worth grow to $16 billion. It’s not a bad plac

  • Roku's Rising, but This Nasdaq Highflier Just Got Crushed

    The stock market has done quite well this week, but Wall Street hit some turbulence on Wednesday morning. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to hold onto gains of about 0.1%, but most other major benchmarks were lower on the day. One stock that helped the Nasdaq maintain an even keel on Wednesday was Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), which announced a lucrative deal that will keep a key content provider on its platform.

  • Vaccine stocks: Pfizer, Moderna rise on Omicron news, Novavax falls

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss a rise in vaccine stocks as Pfizer and Moderna rise amid Omnicron news.

  • GameStop earnings miss estimates, revenue beats expectations

    GameStop (GME) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday. Revenue beat consensus estimates while loss per share came in larger than expected for the video game retailer.

  • Is Target Corporation (TGT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Looking for Good Stocks With Big Dividends? Here’s Our List.

    Our stock screen identifies companies that have paid a high dividend for at least 25 years and whose shares are rising this year.

  • 11 Stocks to Buy Now According to Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 11 stocks to buy now according to Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Kapoor and his investment firm, then head over to the top five stocks in the list by checking out 5 Stocks to Buy Now […]

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Higher Today

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, shares of hard-hit Chinese education stocks New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU), and TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) are soaring -- up 8.3%, 12.2%, and 13.7%, respectively. Ever since the Chinese government announced its crackdown on the for-profit education industry this past summer, New Oriental, Gaotu, and TAL, too, have been in the dumps.

  • Costco Earnings On Deck: Why Some Analysts Say A Big Jump Is Unlikely

    Membership retailer Costco is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings after easing from a big advance.

  • Why SentinelOne Stock Is Slumping Today

    The cybersecurity company beat analyst expectations with its latest quarterly results, but that wasn't enough to satisfy investor expectations.