U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,528.19
    -7.24 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,181.71
    -187.38 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,399.36
    +35.85 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.95
    -7.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.24
    -1.05 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    -34.20 (-1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.47 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0410 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2100
    +0.3910 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,569.90
    -5,149.93 (-9.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.74
    -176.21 (-12.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Webinar: Accelerate Supply Chain Digitization with Modern API-Led Integrations by System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies, LLC
·2 min read

Business and IT leaders learn how to increase supply chain agility by transforming from a legacy architecture method to an API-led integration, boosting development cycles up to 200%

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The webinar—“Accelerate Supply Chain Digitization with Modern API-Led Integrations”—prepares business and IT leaders how to achieve supply chain logistics success and realize ROI and benefits faster by creating an agile infrastructure.

During this webinar, System Soft’s Vice President of Technology and Development Integration Calvin Fuerst and Integration Practice Lead Som Hiremath will share real-world case studies, demo SCM iPaaS solutions and prove ECI practice capabilities, along with practical recommendations, to help organizations overcome today’s supply chain challenges.

"Today’s supply chain industry is facing more distribution channels, changing trading partner needs and decreasing product cycles,” Fuerst said. “To stay competitive, the supply chain logistics industry must drive shorter product introduction cycles, communicate with a diverse and complex supplier and partner ecosystem, and reduce costs. A network of applications using next-gen, API-led integrations will help supply chain organizations gain real-time data exchange, seamless connectivity, increased security, faster partner onboarding and agile governance.”

Join Fuerst and Hiremath to learn how business and IT leaders can increase efficiency and improve delivery times and customer service, revolutionizing the world of logistics, which depends on reliable and intuitive data.

For more details, click here.

What: Accelerate Supply Chain Digitization with Modern API-Led Integrations
Panel: Calvin Fuerst, Vice President of TDI, and Some Hiremath, Integration Practice Lead, both at System Soft
When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 16, 2021
Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies
Systems Soft Technologies is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

CONTACT: Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Unvaccinated people are the majority being admitted to the hospital: University Hospital CEO

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO, former NJDOH Commissioner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Do all state and local workers receive lifetime annuities?

    The conventional wisdom is that all state and local government workers receive a lifetime annuity from their employer pension plan. My colleagues JP Aubry and Kevin Wandrei recently collected data on payout options under state and local retirement plans to answer the question more definitively. Joint-survivor life annuity: The retiree receives benefits for life.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to government data released Tuesday, as prices surged from a year earlier. Total volumes were 97.5 million tons.It was also a record month for the value of China’s overall imports from Austra

  • Oil Drops As a Stronger Dollar Offsets Ongoing Crude Shut Ins

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York weakened as the dollar rose, offsetting bullish Chinese trade data and continued production outages in the Gulf of Mexico. U.S. crude futures lost as much as 2.4%, reversing an earlier boost from a surge in Chinese trade data. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Meanwhile, the industry was still assessing the impact on oil assets from Hurricane Ida. As of Monday, over 80% of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains