Webinar - Global PFAS Regulation

·2 min read

Regulation of Perfluoroalkyl substances in Products

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - On 15 September 2021, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the new global restrictions on perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in products . The webinar will focus on how the new and upcoming restrictions in the US (TSCA), EU (REACH), and Canada (Canadian Prohibition).

Perfluoroalkyl substances are a complex family of chemicals used to create water proof coatings, and in the manufacturing process of fluoropolymers such as PTFE. Due to bioaccumulation and biopersistent properties, the longer chain PFAS substances are becoming restricted in products in most jurisdictions.

Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the US has placed notification requirements on long chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylates (LCPFAC), a subset of PFAS, in articles (physical products). At the same time, the US has proposed a new rule requiring reporting of PFAS and fluoropolymers (such as PTFE and FKM) in products.

Meanwhile, the EU has created a new restriction in LCPFAC in products under REACH - starting in February of 2023 and has an ongoing consultation to broadly restrict PFAS and perfluoropolumers. Canada is expected to release LCPFAC restriction on the Canadian Prohibition of Certain Substances this fall.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

  • PFAS and LCPFAC - what are they?

  • US TSCA Significant New Use Rule (SNUR) on LCPFAC

  • Proposed US TSCA rule on PFAS and perfluoropolymer reporting

  • EU REACH Restriction of LCPFACs and the related POP restriction of PFOA

  • EU Intention to Restriction PFAS and Fluoropolymers

  • Expected Canadian restriction of LCPFAC

  • High risk materials

  • Compliance options

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on September 15 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Global PFAS Regulation
Date: 15 September 2021
Time: 10am and 2pm EST
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3008282922745689103 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyses and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webinar---global-pfas-regulation-301370706.html

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c7693.html

