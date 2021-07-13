U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

WebOps platform Pantheon raises $100M from SoftBank Vision Fund

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

WebOps SaaS platform Pantheon, which started out as a Drupal and WordPress hosting service many years ago, today announced that it has raised a $100 million Series E round solely funded by the Softbank Vision Fund. With this round, Pantheon has now reached unicorn status, with a valuation of over $1 billion.

Pantheon co-founder and CEO Zack Rosen told me that the company wasn't under any pressure to raise. "It really just helps us accelerate everything that we're doing," he said. "We didn't need the funding. We had plenty of cash in the bank. We were planning to raise in a year or two years down the road. But we have a lot of conviction in and where this industry is going and our customers' needs are pretty apparent, so we just used this as an opportunity to pull things in by six months to a year and accelerate all the things that were already on our operational plans for the company."

Image Credits: Pantheon

As Rosen noted, the role of company websites has changed quite a bit since Pantheon launched almost a dozen years ago. While originally, they were mostly about brand building and having a publishing channel, these days, they are directly tied to revenue. "The majority of buying decisions get made before anyone talks to a customer these days," Rosen said. "All the research is getting done -- hopefully -- on your company's website. Any link in an advertisement or link in an email is going to route that customer back to the website. That's your most important digital product. And so marketers are really starting to think about it like that."

So while hosting and publishing may be solved problems, driving revenue through a company's website -- and measuring that -- is where Pantheon sees a lot of opportunities going forward. Though at the core of the company's offering, of course, is still its serverless hosting platform and developers remain its core audience. But it's the collaboration between the marketing teams and developers that is driving a lot of what the company is now investing in. "In order to deliver a best-in-class digital experience -- and be able to iterate it every single day and work with designers and developers and website owners and project managers -- you need a system of record for that work. You need a solid workflow for those teams," Rosen noted.

Companies, he argues, are looking for a solid SaaS platform that provides them with those workflows, in addition to the high-performance hosting, CDNs and everything else that is now table stakes for hosting websites. "[Teams] want to stop thinking about this stuff," he said. "They just want a partner -- like any other SaaS application, whether it's Stripe, Twilio or Salesforce. They just want it to work and not to worry about it. And then, once you have that taken care of, then you can move up into the things that really drive the outcomes these teams care about."

As for raising from the SoftBank Vision Fund, which features the likes of ByteDance, Perch, Redis Labs, Slack and Arm among its investments (and, infamously, WeWork), Rosen said that Pantheon had its choice of firms, but at the end of the day, SoftBank's team turned out to be "huge believers in this category," he said, and could help Pantheon reach the scale it needs to define the WebOps category.

“Digital transformation has accelerated the movement to the cloud for essential business infrastructure. By automating workflows and do-it-yourself with its SaaS offering, we believe Pantheon’s leading platform is transforming how modern website experiences are created,” said Vikas Parekh, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We are excited to partner with Zack and the Pantheon team to support their ambition of helping organizations embrace a new and better way of building websites that deliver results.”

Pantheon bets on WebOps as it charts a course to an IPO

