LG's webOS 6.0 smart TVs have a new UI, NFC-equipped remote

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Seven years after introducing webOS as the platform for its Smart TV lineup, LG is introducing version 6.0 with a new look and feel for its 2021 4K and 8K TVs. The old blade lineup of apps is gone, with a more modern tile-based layout. LG Home Entertainment president Park Hyoung-sei calls this “the most significant update since we first introduced webOS in 2014.”

webOS 6.0 Magic Remote
webOS 6.0 Magic Remote

An upgraded version of its ThinQ AI has more voice command control than ever whether you’re using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. For traditional control, this year’s edition of its Magic Remote is a bit more standard than some of the previous versions, but also includes NFC for the first time, which allows users to share content from phone to TV (and back) simply by tapping it.

The new software includes Magic Explorer, which can pull up related content about actors, locations and items of interest for “select broadcast channels, while Next Picks analyzes viewing preferences to suggest things you might like. There’s no word on opt-in or opt-out preferences for these settings, but we’ll ask about them as the show progresses next week. It’s also unclear whether the updates will extend to older TVs in LG’s lineup, one way or another, the old HP software platform is still rolling on, powering new OLEDs and LCDs for another year.

  • Joe Biden's $2,000 stimulus checks: How soon could you get yours?

    Biden promised checks "immediately" if Democrats won Senate control — and they have.

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    With the Georgia election behind us, and the Trump Administration on the way out, the near- to mid-term political landscape is growing clearer: The Biden Administration will be able to cater to its progressive base, now that it rests on majorities – however thin – in both Houses of Congress. Predictability is good for the markets, and we’re likely to have that, at least until 2022. Which makes this the time to lock in the defensive portfolio plays.The research analysts at Wells Fargo have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of the firm's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% or better.Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)One good place to look for high return dividends is among the market’s business development companies. These companies offer specialty financing to the middle market, providing credit and funding for small to medium business customers who would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets.Apollo Investment is a typical example, with an investment portfolio valued at $2.59 billion. Apollo has investments in 147 companies, with average exposure of $15.9 million. The bulk of its portfolio, 86%, is first lien secured debt. Healthcare, business services, aviation and transport, and high-tech companies make up more than half of Apollo’s investment targets.In Q3CY20 (the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2021), Apollo posted an EPS of 43 cents per share, flat sequentially but down 18% year-over-year. The company boasted $268 million available liquid assets, and $287 million in available credit under its secured facility at the end of the quarter. Since then, Apollo has amended its revolving credit facility by extending maturity to December 2025.On the dividend front, Apollo has maintained its payments to regular shareholders despite the corona pandemic. Apollo’s most recent payment, in November, was s 31-cent regular dividend plus a 5-cent special dividend. The current yield is an impressive 11.6%.Covering AINV for Well Fargo, analyst Finian O’Shea noted, “Legacy’s impact has whittled away, adding just $3 million to the top line this quarter, for an annualized yield on FV of ~5.5%. We think there is very little downside to NOI from the legacy book, and view any realizations and re-deployments as a big positive to the stock.”O’Shea gives Apollo an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target which, at $12.50, implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Overall, Apollo has two reviews on record, and they are split – 1 Buy and 1 Hold – for a Moderate Buy consensus view. The stock is selling for $11.17, and its $11.50 average price target suggests a modest 3% upside. (See AINV stock analysis on TipRanks)Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)Next up, Goldman Sachs BDS, is the banking giant’s entry into the specialty finance business development segment. GSBD is a subsidiary of Goldman, and focuses on mid-market companies, providing closed-end management investment services and middle-market credit access.GSBD’s share performance in 2020 showed a steady rebound from the initial recession caused by the corona crisis last winter. By year’s end, the stock was trading its January 2020 levels.In November, the company felt confident enough to price an offering of $500 million in unsecured notes, at interest of 2.875% and due in January 2026. The funds raised will be used to pay down the revolving credit facility, improving interest on existing debt.Also in November, GSBD reported 80 cents EPS for the quarter ending September 30. The earnings were strong enough to support a solid dividend of 45 cents per share – and the company announced a special dividend payment, of 15 cents, to be paid in three installments during 2021. The regular dividend currently has a yield exceeding 9%.Among the bulls is Wells Fargo's Finian O’Shea, who also covers AINV. The analyst wrote, "[We] believe the high-quality investment platform and shareholder friendly structure will continue to drive attractive forward returns… GSBD is quality at a good price... For those who buy BDCs, GSBD will likely always be in the portfolio discussion as we see it, given its quality of earnings and shareholder orientation.”With that in mind, O’Shea rates GSBD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), along with a $19.50 price target. This figure implies a 5% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with an even split between Buy and Hold reviews, making for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $18.59 and the average price target of $19.50 matches O’Shea’s. (See GSBD stock analysis on TipRanks)ExxonMobil (XOM)From BDCs we’ll move on to the oil industry. Exxon Mobil is one of Big Oil’s players, with a market cap of $190 billion and 2019 revenues (the last year for which full-year figures are available) of $264.9 billion. The company produces approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent daily, putting it in the top five of global hydrocarbon producers.Low prices in 2H19, and the corona crisis in 1H20, drove revenues down in the first part of last year – but that reversed in Q3 when XOM reported $45.7 billion at the top line. While down year-over-year, this was up 40% sequentially.Despite all of the headwinds facing the oil industry over the past 18 months, XOM has kept its dividend reliable, and paid out the most recent distribution in December 2020. That payment was 87 cents per regular share, annualizing to $3.48 and giving a yield of 8.4%.In a note on the big oil companies, Wells Fargo’s Roger Read writes, “In 2021, we expect more supportive macro tailwinds, but realize significant challenges exist and maintain an average Brent price below $50…”Switching his view to XOM in particular, the analyst adds, “We do not expect production growth and only minimal free cashflow generation, which is inclusive of disposition proceeds. However, this represents a significant change from the last several years of significant cash burns and increased leverage. In our view, this is likely enough to lift the shares a bit higher and lessen worries about dividend sustainability.”In light of his comments, Read rates XOM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $53 price target indicates room for 17% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)That Wall Street still views the energy industry with a cautious eye is clear from XOM’s analyst consensus rating -- Hold. That is based on 10 reviews, including 3 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $45.15, and their $47.33 average price target suggests a modest upside of ~5% (See XOM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elon Musk Dethrones Jeff Bezos While Wall Street Tesla Bear Admits Mistake

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the world's richest person Thursday as shares of the electric-car company continued their relentless run-up.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally, Tesla Soar, But Flash Warning Signs; Micron Earnings, Boeing 737 Max Settlement In Focus

    The stock market and Tesla hit new highs Thursday, but are looking somewhat extended. Micron earnings and a Boeing 737 Max settlement are in focus overnight.

  • Sarepta Crashes On Mixed Results For Gene Therapy In Muscular Dystrophy

    Sarepta Therapeutics on Thursday announced mixed results for its gene therapy targeting a form of muscular dystrophy, leading SRPT stock to plummet. Rival Solid Biosciences also fell.

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 12 Cheap Stocks Will Be 2021's Fastest Growing, Analysts Say

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

  • This Covid Vaccine Stock Just Rocketed On A Deal With Pharma Giant Bayer

    CureVac stock popped in bullish volume Thursday after the company inked a collaboration deal with Bayer for its coronavirus vaccine. They hope to supply millions of doses worldwide.

  • Bionano Genomics shares fall after plan to sell more stock

    Bionano Genomics Inc. plans to sell more shares after a sudden surge in its stock price in recent weeks, and shares dove in after-hours trading Thursday in response. The company revealed Thursday afternoon that it expects to sell more shares under a shelf prospectus filed in August, but did not spell out how many shares it plans to sell nor at what price. The genome-analysis company's shares traded for less than $1 for much of 2020, but began to move sharply higher around Christmas, gaining more than 800% in the past month. Shares closed Thursday at $5, a retreat from highs topping $7 earlier in the week, then fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Thursday following the news that more shares would be sold.

  • Sarepta stock plunges more than 50% after mixed results from drug study

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares lost more than half their value in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company said a drug candidate produced mixed results in a clinical study.

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Sell Stocks Now

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Facebook blocking President Trump, our economic recovery and markets a day after the attack on our government.

  • Fuel Cell Stocks Jump On $1.5 Billion Investment

    Korean conglomerate SK Group announced a $1.5 billion investment into a JV with fuel cell leader Plug Power to expand hydrogen energy in Asia.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Democratic Senate; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Jim Cramer: Here's Why the Market Is Cheering Georgia's Results

    The fears of what would happen from Democratic wins in Georgia's race failed to pan out, aside from tech taking a few hits. Here's what's happening instead and why.

  • SoFi to Go Public in $8.65 Billion Blank-Check Deal

    Online personal-finance company SoFi is going public in a $8.65 billion deal with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V, the latest blank-check company from venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    It's a new year, and good time to take a look at what lies ahead. Not in the short term, but on the longer horizon. So, here’s a number to think about: $126 billion. That’s the predicted size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology market in 2025. AI, once the sole province of the more arcane branches of computer programming and coding, has become an essential part of the digital world we live in.You can find AI everywhere. It’s in our factories, controlling assembly robots and inventory systems; it’s in cars, monitoring power systems and drive trains – and soon, perhaps, to drive the vehicles; its algorithms lie behind the success of all the online tech companies that have come to dominate our electronic social discourse and economy. AI is everywhere, and it’s here to stay.Which makes it a fantastic sector to mine for investment opportunities. Against this backdrop, two of Wall Street’s top analysts have turned their gaze on AI, and recommended their picks in the sector. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. The results are interesting.C3.ai, Inc. (AI)We’ll start with a company that is new to the public trading markets. C3ai is an enterprise AI firm, providing a suite of services designed to build enterprise-scale applications through a cost effective and efficient process. The C3 AI Suite brings configurable apps for customer engagement, energy management, fraud detection, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimization – and all of that is only the beginning.C3 went public in December 2020, hitting the markets on Dec 9. The company had priced the IPO at $42 per share, but closed its first day at a price of $92, for a 120% gain right out of the gate. C3’s shares went on to peak at $177 on Dec 22, and the stock is now trading at $133, for a net gain since the first day’s close of 44%. The company now boasts a market cap of $12.74 billion.It’s not just the successful IPO that should grab investors’ attention here. C3’s customers include such high-profile names as Bank of America, AstraZeneca, and Koch Industries. The company also has a strategic partnership with Microsoft, using the Azure cloud platform to offer AI tech to the energy industry. And finally, C3 is an important contractor with the Pentagon, and counts the US Air Force, Army Aviation, and US StratCom in its user base.Some Wall Street analysts see C3’s shares as fully valued, but others are bullish on the stock. Among the bulls is Daniel Ives, the 5-star tech sector expert from Wedbush, who rates AI and Outperform (i.e., a Buy). Ives also gives the stock a $200 price target that indicates room for a 51% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)In his comments on the stock, Ives explains his stance: “We view C3.ai as one of the more disruptive enterprise software vendors in the last decade with the company laser focused on the convergence of AI, big data, and cloud computing… We believe with a very successful IPO of $650 million completed in December, C3 now finds itself in clear "offensive mode" as its beefed-up distribution strategy (direct sales, MSFT, Baker Hughes) should put more fuel in its growth engine into 2021 and beyond.” The bear-bull mix on AI is clear from the reviews on record for C3. The company has received 10 ratings, breaking down to 4 Buy, 4 Hold, and 2 Sell, making the analyst consensus a Hold. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at $144.89, suggesting room for 9% growth from current levels. (See AI stock analysis on TipRanks)Liveperson (LPSN)Liveperson is well-known as a designer of live chat platforms and chatbot AI systems, marketing these products as customer relations tools at the front end for companies of all sorts. Liveperson’s chat apps are available through web browsers, social media, and on mobile devices, and the company has produced a conversational AI that allows automated chatbots to streamline customer service center efficiency by handling routine communication tasks.The AI chatbots are designed for use on Conversational Cloud, with one human operator overseeing multiple bots in a chat center. The AI handles initial contacts using filtering questions, and is capable of referring more involved issues to the human agent in the loop. Liveperson offers a choice for its customers: to use ready-made chatbots, or to use the platform and create a unique conversational system.Like many tech companies involved in online marcom, Liveperson’s value has been put into sharper relief during this crazy ‘corona year.’ The stock finished 2020 with a gain of 65%. Meanwhile, revenues have slightly increased sequentially since Q2, with the Q3 number of $94.8 million being up 3.4% from Q2 and 26% year-over-year.Liveperson’s proven strength in its niche attracted the attention of Ryan Koontz, 5-star analyst with Rosenblatt.“[We] expect LPSN to leverage its leading position in AI to disrupt the $60B contact center software and automated labor market. Despite facing new threats from larger and more established players in the enterprise market, including Salesforce.com, Twilio, and Oracle, we view the strong focus and 20+ years of experience of LPSN as key assets,” Koontz noted.With this analysis, it's not surprising that Koontz rates LPSN a Buy. His $73 price target implies a 14% upside from current levels. (To watch Koontz’s track record, click here)It’s clear that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Koontz, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and the 8 recent reviews that include 7 Buys against a single Hold. The shares are selling for $63.97, and the $71.17 average price target suggests it has 11% room to grow. (See LPSN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin hits $40,000 for first time, but pullback likely imminent

    Bitcoin topped $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, as it continues a rally that has seen the digital currency climb more than 700% from a March 12 closing low. Increased demand from institutional, corporate, and more recently retail investors has powered bitcoin's surge this year, attracted by the prospect of quick gains in a world of ultra-low yields and negative interest rates.

  • Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained another 2.8% on Wednesday and is now up 1,560% in the past 18 months.While Tesla bulls are betting the stock's insane run will continue following a Democratic Senate sweep in Georgia, some Tesla option traders are dumping massive amounts of call options on Wednesday.Related Link: What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock MarketThe Tesla Trades: On Wednesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of alerts related to unusually large Tesla option trades. Here are the four largest: * At 9:30 a.m. ET, a trader sold 310 Tesla call options with a $260 strike price expiring on Sep. 17. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $500 and represented a $15.5 million bearish bet. * At 11:31 a.m. ET, a trader sold 921 Tesla call options with a $1,400 strike price expiring in Jan. 2022. The contracts were sold near the bid price at $100 and represented a $9.21 million bearish bet. * At 11:33 a.m. ET, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with an $850 strike price expiring on Jun. 18. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $117.46 and represented a $9.37 million bearish bet. * Less than a minute later, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with a $700 strike price expiring on Mar. 19. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $130.38 and represented a $10.4 million bearish bet.Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Tesla option trades, there's certainly a possibility they could be an institutional hedge on a large position in Tesla stock.Tesla Investors Cashing In: Wednesday's big option trades come after Tesla reported a record 180,570 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, up 29.6% compared to the third quarter. That number exceeded analyst estimates of 174,000 vehicles.For the full year of 2020, Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles. Tesla bulls highlight the fact that growth of any kind is impressive given the difficult 2020 environment, while bears point out that Tesla's 800% increase in market cap isn't exactly in-line with its 35.9% increase in deliveries.Tesla had previously said it would "comfortably exceed" 500,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020. CEO Elon Musk had also said Tesla would have a million robotaxis in operation in 2020.Tesla investors are hoping Democrats in control of the White House and Congress will provide a significant tailwind for clean energy stocks. On Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said a sweep in Georgia would be particularly bullish for electric vehicle stocks like Tesla, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). TSLA Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:TSLA", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_12fc0" } ); Benzinga's Take: The four largest option trades on Wednesday morning were all call sales, and they represented an aggregate of more than $44 million in bearish Tesla option trading volume. Tesla bulls can't be upset about option traders cashing out on what could potentially be massive trading gains on these calls after Tesla's historic run.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.