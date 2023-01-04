U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,851.25
    +5.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,300.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,979.00
    +33.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.76
    -0.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.20
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    -0.0860 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.23 (+5.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1995
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7000
    -0.2830 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,714.25
    +37.44 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.58
    +1.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,794.77
    -299.73 (-1.15%)
     

WeBranding Debuts AI-Powered Digital Marketing Platform for Global Brands at CES 2023 Las Vegas

·3 min read

Leading Smart Technology Companies Show Improved Customer Engagement Driven by Adtarg's Data Insights

TURN INSIGHTS INTO INNOVATION. Meet at CES LVCC North Hall Booth#9272
TURN INSIGHTS INTO INNOVATION. Meet at CES LVCC North Hall Booth#9272

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeBranding Global announced today the company's newest version of Adtarg, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered marketing platform, will debut at the Consumer Technology Association's CES 2023. With millions generated in seed funding this year, the company's industry-leading Customer Insight System (CIS) now includes Market Listening System (MLS) and Voice of the Customer (VoC), designed to improve customer experiences and enhance e-commerce marketing strategies for global brands.

Adtarg is a revolutionary SaaS platform powered by AI that is helping companies accelerate growth and compete in the global tech ecosystem. It captures and analyzes big data, provides curated customer insights, and accelerates innovation in customer engagement products and services designed to strengthen brand loyalty and improve customer satisfaction.

Adtarg AI-powered intelligent CXM Platform
Adtarg AI-powered intelligent CXM Platform

WeBranding Global's innovative digital marketing tool is designed for global brands and supports digital transformation, while improving data-driven decision making to enhance brand strategy and customer lifecycle management. Companies use Adtarg to uncover powerful data insights, strengthen brand loyalty, enhance product marketing results, and engage customers across global markets and digital platforms.

The platform's 3-in-1 system not only improve social media monitoring in real time, tracking brand mentions and delivering competitor analysis for a more comprehensive view of the digital marketplace, but increases customer engagement with data-driven user profiles that improve marketing strategy. With Adtarg (AI)-powered marketing platform, brands can also improve data collection and analysis across e-commerce platforms, from Amazon to Walmart, to better manage customer feedback.

"Adtarg uses the latest AI-powered digital marketing and data analytics technologies to help brands stand out in the marketplace and solve the problems that come from serving customers around the world, across different cultures, time zones, and borders," said Rebecca Ding, founder and CEO, WeBranding Global. "WeBranding Global is helping companies build stronger, more personal relationships with customers across e-commerce platforms and improving product satisfaction and customer retention success. Adtarg helps businesses grow with the power of data, creating more unified experiences people love."

Adtarg allows companies to better track and respond to customer patterns and insights across digital channels. Backed by machine learning and big data analytics, the SaaS digital marketing platform delivers customized, real-time customer expectation, experience, preference, and aversion data. With more customer-driven marketing plans, companies are improving brand development and shopping experiences online. Trusted by the world's valuable brands, Adtarg delivers real-time data insights, driven innovation, identifies gaps in the market and helps companies influence customer behaviors and strengthen brand loyalty across channels.

CES 2023 visitors can experience the hands-on Adtarg exhibit and receive a free brand consultation at WeBranding Global's booth #9272 at the LVCC North Hall, from January 5-8, 2023. WeBranding Global will showcase leading technology companies from around the world who use Adtarg to build responsive, personal brand experiences online.

About WeBranding Global 
WeBranding Global is an industry leading international MarTech agency powered by data science that blends creativity and technology to elevate brands and overcome cultural barriers to break into the global marketplace.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webranding-debuts-ai-powered-digital-marketing-platform-for-global-brands-at-ces-2023-las-vegas-301712820.html

SOURCE WeBranding Global

Recommended Stories

  • Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dies at age 90

    Walter Cunningham, who flew to space on the first manned Apollo mission in 1968, has died at age 90

  • Amazon secures $8B loan, anticipating market headwinds

    Amazon has secured an $8 billion loan in anticipation of market headwinds. Provided by DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank and others, the loan -- which will mature in 364 days (January 3, 2024), with an option to extend for another 364 days -- will be used for "general corporate purposes," Amazon said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch that the loan adds to the range of financing options the company has tapped in recent months to hedge against the "uncertain macroeconomic environment."

  • Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker

    Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • Shopify is axing all meetings involving more than two people in a remote work ‘calendar purge’ that the company itself calls ‘fast and chaotic’

    Shopify is cutting 76,500 hours of meetings, a company spokesperson told Fortune.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Tesla is looking to China chief Tom Zhu to turn the company’s fortunes around

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have finally picked a second-in-command at the car manufacturer, whose share price has tanked in the past year, as it keeps struggling to meet its growth targets.

  • Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group and former employees over $1B business ends

    A case involving two former high-level executives of United HealthCare Services, who sued the company over allegations they were not paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start, has been closed, according to court records.

  • Bahamas regulator denies FTX CEO’s claims over seized assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has rejected “material misstatements” made by FTX’s newly-appointed CEO, John J. Ray III

  • Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

    Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. Twitter was filled with scenes of stranded passengers who were told they wouldn't be able to fly home for days, with many deeming it a "total collapse" on the part of the airline.

  • With GE Healthcare About To Start Trading, Investors Turn Cautious On Power Business Spin Off

    As General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) enters 2023, it will split off its healthcare unit, completing a step in the breakup of the industrial giant. It will face questions about shedding its power businesses for the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc will start trading this week, leaving the conglomerate with jet engines, natural gas-powered turbines, and wind turbine units. The gas and wind turbines will be combined with other GE energy businesses into a new unit GE Vernova that w

  • EV Startup Rivian Missed 2022 Production Target

    Rivian fell short of its 25,000-vehicle production target for 2022, capping a challenging year for the electric-truck startup.

  • No 'substantive' settlement talks between U.S. FTC, Microsoft over Activision -lawyer

    There are no "substantive" settlement discussions under way between the Biden administration and Microsoft Corp to resolve a legal dispute over the Xbox maker's $69 billion bid for games maker Activision Blizzard Inc, a Federal Trade Commission attorney said on Tuesday. The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, asked a judge to block the transaction in early December, arguing it would give Microsoft's Xbox exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo consoles and Sony Group Corp's PlayStation out in the cold. FTC attorney James Weingarten, speaking in a brief telephonic pretrial hearing, said there were no "substantive" settlement discussions between the two sides under way.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Ask Court To Redact Identities of $250M Bail Co-Signers

    Court filings reveal that lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have asked a judge to redact the names and identifying information of the two co-signers, in addition to his parents, for the former FTX CEO's $250 million bail. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest legal developments ahead of the former FTX CEO's appearance in a New York City court Tuesday afternoon.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a windfall tax. But will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just

  • Russia's Oil Flows Slump to 2022-Low as Sanctions Squeeze Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's crude shipments slid to the lowest for 2022 in the final four weeks of the year as sanctions crimped Moscow’s exports. Cargoes bound for China, India and Turkey, which have become a lifeline for Russian supplies displaced from Europe, saw a third straight drop.The country's overall seaborne flows fell by 117,000 barrels a day to 2.615 million barrels on a four-week average basis. Volumes also declined week-on-week, though they recovered from a mid-month, weather-related s

  • Ford F-Series remains top-selling truck; new Lightning EV reportedly coming in 2025

    For the 46th consecutive year, Ford says its F-Series pick-ups will be the top selling truck in America for 2022. Though the official sales Ford data doesn’t come out until January 5th, the Dearborn-based automaker is fairly positive that the over 640,000 F-Series trucks sold will top rivals like GM, Toyota, and Stellantis’ Ram brand.

  • Southwest Airlines is sued for not providing refunds after meltdown

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month. In a proposed class action filed on Dec. 30 in New Orleans federal court, Eric Capdeville accused Southwest of breach of contract after a fierce winter storm that swept across the United States shortly before Christmas upended the carrier's schedule. Though Southwest has promised to reimburse passengers for expenses, Capdeville said it offered only a credit to him and his daughter after scrapping their Dec. 27 flight to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans and being unable to book alternative travel.

  • Warner Bros. partnership shows ‘a sea change’ in media advertising, VideoAmp CEO says

    VideoAmp Founder and CEO Ross McCray joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss VideoAmp's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery on an ad deal.