WeBrokr represents DualShockers.com in acquisition by Valnet

Digital media company Valnet's acquisition of DualShockers was made possible through the Sell-Side advisory services of Cincinnati M&A firm WeBrokr.

CINCINNATI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital publishing M&A firm WeBrokr has successfully advised GRV Media in their sale of DualShockers.com to Valnet. With this latest acquisition Valnet continues to build its authority in the gaming publishing industry. DualShockers was founded in 2009, and was later acquired by GRV Media in early 2021.

WeBrokr.com logo and tagline (PRNewsfoto/WeBrokr, LLC)

Logan Abner, Founder of WeBrokr said:

"We are pleased to announce the successful Sell-Side representation of DualShockers. It was a great pleasure to work alongside both the GRV Media executive team & Valnet on this acquisition. We are excited to witness the continued success of DualShockers alongside Valnet's high-quality portfolio of gaming brands!"

As a digital publishing M&A firm founded in 2012, WeBrokr is primarily known for representing premium publishing web properties for acquisition. Led by founder and CEO Logan Abner, WeBrokr has extensive experience working with both Sell-Side and Buy-Side clientele. WeBrokr is one of the most accomplished M&A firms in the world for entertainment, gaming and tech-related publishing acquisitions.

The DualShockers acquisition by Valnet was officially announced June 8th, 2022.

