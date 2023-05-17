U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Website creator Wix.com Q1 profit beats estimates, raises 2023 outlook

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of website-designer firm Wix.com is seen at a high-tech park in Beersheba

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, on Wednesday said it swung to a net profit in the first quarter, boosted by growth in subscription revenue.

The Israeli company said it had earned 91 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with a loss of 72 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 10% to $374.1 million.

Wix was forecast to earn 14 cents excluding one-time items, on revenue of $369 million, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

It projects second-quarter revenue of $380 million to $385 million for annual growth of as much as 12%.

Citing an "outperformance in Q1," Wix raised its full year 2023 revenue estimate to $1.522 billion to $1.543 billion - growth of 10-11% - from $1.51 billion to $1.535 billion.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)