U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    +1.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.60
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0087 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0090 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8700
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,206.50
    +227.42 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.34
    +0.05 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Webster Financial Corporation Announces Q4 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·2 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:

Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)



Conference Call:    

Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)



Dial-in number:      

Toll Free: 888-330-2446; or International Callers: 240-789-2732

Passcode:8607257



Webcast:                  

Via Webster's Investor Relations website at
investors.websterbank.com 



Webcast replay:      

Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at
investors.websterbank.com



Telephone replay:  

Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 12:00
noon (Eastern) on January 26, 2023



Replay number:      

Toll Free: 800-770-2030 or International Callers: 647-362-9199.

The replay conference ID number is 8607257



About Webster Financial Corporation
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with more than $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 
acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-announces-q4-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301716974.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Better Buy: InMode or Medtronic?

    The medical equipment makers saw their share prices decline in 2022. Which one is more likely to stage a comeback in 2023?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Major indices cut Monday gains, Dow turns negative in afternoon session

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down how markets are moving in afternoon trading following Fed commentary.

  • Lululemon adjusts Q4 earnings and revenue expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Lululemon ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Was Rocketing Higher for the Second Day in a Row

    Shares of the semiconductor and wafer-testing company Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were rising again Monday, up 17.5% as of 11:41 a.m. EDT. Today, more encouraging inflation data came out, lighting a fire under all tech stocks, and analysts might be looking through a murky first half of the year toward a stronger second half for semiconductor stocks. Furthermore, the fact that Aehr Test was significantly shorted by investors could be fueling a continued short-covering rally.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Reverse Lower; A Few Stocks Break Out But Volume Mixed

    Dow Jones rises to start the earnings season. S&P Global Market Intelligence sees a strong economy in 2023. Retail stocks fall while BBBY pops

  • Why EV Stocks Charged Higher on Monday

    Electric vehicle stocks came to life on Monday morning as the market rose and investors poured back into growth and higher-risk stocks. It didn't hurt that an analyst made positive comments about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), giving bullish investors even the slightest reason to buy a stock that's been crushed in the last few months. Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way jumping as much as 14.4%, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) was up 7.2%, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 3.7%.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Tesla stock ‘is now officially oversold,’ strategist says

    Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Director Mark Newton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock, investor sentiment, Elon Musk, and the outlook for Tesla.

  • All You Need to Know About Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

    Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.