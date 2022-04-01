U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,330.52
    +507.68 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Webster Financial Corporation Declares Preferred Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WBS
    Watchlist

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series G Preferred Stock, of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share), payable April 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022.

About Webster Financial Corporation
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, which is one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-guided organization with more than $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-declares-preferred-dividend-301516088.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Nio Stock Bounces Back: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have waited for a day like this for a long time now. On April 1, Nio said it delivered a record number of electric vehicles (EVs), totaling 25,768 units, in the quarter ending March. Although that's barely 3% higher compared to the last quarter, expectations were even more muted given the severe supply challenges facing automakers like Nio.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    An investment in Nikola is a long-term journey, and there will be days of profit-taking along the way.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, DiDi Global, and Futu Are Rising

    Some good news came out today regarding the ongoing auditing dispute between U.S. and Chinese financial regulators.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

    The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on UiPath Inc. ( NYSE:PATH ), given that the company fell short of...

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date...

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Is This Dividend Aristocrat REIT a Buy?

    Realty Income (NYSE: O) is so committed to its unusual policy of sending its shareholders dividends each month that it trademarked the phrase "The Monthly Dividend Company." While the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite are down 5% and 9%, respectively, year to date, Realty Income has slipped just a bit more than 1%. Among its real estate investment trust (REIT) peers, Realty Income has unquestionably been a leader in terms of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.