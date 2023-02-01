U.S. markets closed

Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 7.75 Percent

·1 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that it has raised its prime lending rate to 7.75 percent from 7.50 percent, effective Feb. 02, 2023.

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with over $71 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 
acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-raises-prime-lending-rate-to-7-75-percent-301736734.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

