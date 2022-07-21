WEBSTER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.00; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29

Cision

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $178.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $92.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2022 results include $66.5 million pre-tax, ($50.5 million after tax), or $0.29 per diluted share, of merger-related expenses. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

"Our second quarter performance is a great reflection of the strength of Webster," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved strong and diverse loan growth, the quality of our core deposit franchise was evident in this rising rate environment, and we maintained our strong capital position, providing flexibility as we operate through a changing macro environment."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2022:

Revenue of $607.6 million.

Period end loan and lease balance of $45.6 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 86 percent.

Period end deposit balance of $53.1 billion.

Provision for credit losses totaled $12.2 million.

Charges related to the merger and strategic initiatives totaled $66.5 million.

Return on average assets of 1.10 percent; adjusted 1.41 percent (non-GAAP).

Return on average tangible common equity of 14.50 percent; adjusted 18.45 percent (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin of 3.28 percent includes net accretion of 0.19 percent.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.04 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 45.25 percent.

Tangible common equity ratio of 7.68 percent.

Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

"Our financial performance illustrates both merger synergies and the organic growth we anticipate our company will produce," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.41 percent and return on tangible common equity of 18.5 percent. Earnings improvement was broad, with interest income, fees and expenses all trending positively."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $36.6 billion in loans and leases and $20.5 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:









Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$333,421 $140,589



137.2 %

Non-interest income

49,430 18,378



169.0

Operating revenue

382,851 158,967



140.8

Non-interest expense

102,720 46,275



(122.0)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$280,131 $112,692



148.6



























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$36,634 $14,654



150.0 %

Deposits

20,501 8,729



134.9

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,266 2,863



(20.8)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $167.4 million to $280.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $192.8 million to $333.4 million, with $177.1 million driven by the merger, and $15.7 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $31.1 million to $49.4 million, with $27.6 million driven by the merger, and $3.5 million primarily driven by increased client hedging activity and growth in loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $56.4 million to $102.7 million, with $50.6 million due to the merger, and $5.8 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:









Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$49,558 $42,193



17.5 %

Non-interest income

26,552 26,554



—

Operating revenue

76,110 68,747



10.7

Non-interest expense

37,540 32,423



(15.8)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$38,570 $36,324



6.2



























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,077 2,995



2.7 %

















Deposits

$7,778 $7,323



6.2

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,277 3,384



(3.1)

Total footings

$11,055 $10,707



3.3



Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.2 million to $38.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.4 million to $49.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $26.6 million. Non-interest expense increased $5.1 million to $37.5 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher temporary help, consulting, and travel expenses.

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.0 billion in loans and $23.8 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.5 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:









Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$179,067 $93,075



92.4 %

Non-interest income

30,784 24,098



27.7

Operating revenue

209,851 117,173



79.1

Non-interest expense

107,312 74,149



(44.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$102,539 $43,024



138.3



























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans

$8,965 $6,821



31.4 %

Deposits

23,841 12,795



86.3

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,536 4,198



79.5



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $59.5 million to $102.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $86.0 million to $179.1 million, with $72.1 million driven by the merger, and $13.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $6.7 million to $30.8 million, with $6.4 million driven by the merger and $2.0 million from higher deposit and loan service fees, partially offset by $1.7 million in lower mortgage banking and investment services income. Non-interest expense increased $33.2 million to $107.3 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Net interest income was $486.7 million compared to $220.9 million.

Net interest margin was 3.28 percent compared to 2.82 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 51 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 5 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $60.1 billion and increased by $28.5 billion, or 90.0 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $44.1 billion and grew by $22.7 billion, or 106.0 percent.

Average deposits totaled $53.4 billion and grew by $24.7 billion, or 86.0 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $12.2 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $188.8 million in the prior quarter, which included $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger, compared to a benefit of $21.5 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.6 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.09 percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and (0.02) percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.31 percent at March 31, 2022 and 1.43 percent at June 30, 2021. The allowance represented 231 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2022 compared to 229 percent at March 31, 2022 and 255 percent at June 30, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest income was $120.9 million compared to $72.7 million, an increase of $48.2 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, along with higher deposit and loan related fees as a result of higher transactional activity.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest expense was $358.2 million compared to $187.0 million, an increase of $171.2 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $66.5 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $18.2 million a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $122.9 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Income tax expense was $54.8 million compared to $34.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 23.1 percent compared to 26.6 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflects the effects of merger related expenses recognized during the period that were estimated to be largely nondeductible for tax purposes.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $15.2 billion, compared to $15.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and $8.9 billion at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $609.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $328.4 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $49.3 million at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $539.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $270.8 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $170.5 million at June 30, 2021.

Loans and Leases:

Total loans and leases were $45.6 billion, compared to $43.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $21.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Compared to March 31, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $0.6 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion, and consumer loans decreased by $6.5 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $10.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.7 billion, and residential mortgages increased by $2.4 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $29.6 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.0 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and $2.3 billion a year ago. In addition, $5.0 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $23.1 million in the prior quarter and $54.6 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2022 and $120.7 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $90.3 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.

Past due loans and leases were $51.7 million, compared to $71.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $18.4 million at June 30, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $53.1 billion, compared to $54.4 billion at March 31, 2022 and $28.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 94.8 percent at March 31, 2022 and 93.0 percent at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 86.0 percent, compared to 80.1 percent at March 31, 2022 and 74.4 percent at June 30, 2021.

Total borrowings were $5.3 billion, compared to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021.

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, compared to 11.63 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.68 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.91 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.04 percent, compared to 11.66 percent at June 30, 2021.

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.82 and $28.31, respectively, compared to $35.15 and $28.99, respectively, at June 30, 2021.

Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $68 billion in assets.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on July 21, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Media Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact

Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646

eharmon@websterbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.