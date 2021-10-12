U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,367.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.75
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.50
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.74
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +0.96 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4200
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,152.99
    +814.07 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.25
    -12.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.75
    -35.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Webtel.mobi’s System Brings the World’s 2 Billion Unbanked Persons – And Global Cash Use – Into a Global Digital Economy

Webtel.mobi (Holdings) Limited
·9 min read

WM’s years of detailed testing and optimization has enabled its System to include all Unbanked Persons and all Cash Payments in all countries worldwide into the 21st Century Digital Economy. Solves entrance issues for two of the world’s largest single market-sectors

A TUV for 11 000 Kenyan Shillings - equivalent to approximately USD 100

A TUV for 11 000 Kenyan Shillings - equivalent to approximately USD 100. The Kenyan Shilling is one of the Currencies for which the TUV is used by Unbanked Persons as a subsititute for cash
A TUV for 11 000 Kenyan Shillings - equivalent to approximately USD 100. The Kenyan Shilling is one of the Currencies for which the TUV is used by Unbanked Persons as a subsititute for cash
A TUV for 11 000 Kenyan Shillings - equivalent to approximately USD 100. The Kenyan Shilling is one of the Currencies for which the TUV is used by Unbanked Persons as a subsititute for cash

A TUV for 3 300 Thai Baht - equivalent to approximately USD 100

A TUV for 3 300 Thai Baht - equivalent to approximately USD 100. The Thai Baht is one of the Currencies for which the TUV is used by Migrant Workers for remitting funds home as a substitute to legacy-system transfer or remittances services
A TUV for 3 300 Thai Baht - equivalent to approximately USD 100. The Thai Baht is one of the Currencies for which the TUV is used by Migrant Workers for remitting funds home as a substitute to legacy-system transfer or remittances services
A TUV for 3 300 Thai Baht - equivalent to approximately USD 100. The Thai Baht is one of the Currencies for which the TUV is used by Migrant Workers for remitting funds home as a substitute to legacy-system transfer or remittances services

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Telephony Provider Webtel.mobi (“WM”) has spent years perfecting and optimizing its TUV Global Digital Currency and its Global Clearing System. Its structuring and refinements included facilitating the inclusion of all the world’s Unbanked Persons and Cash Payments into its ecosystem – as described below:

Situation

Cash
All current planning for a Global Digital Economy or a Global Cashless Society is based on flawed assumptions that the usage of Cash is declining, and the use of Digital Money is increasing. These assumptions are wrong. Cash usage is increasing globally and has been doing so, year-on-year, for the past decade. This includes the usage of Cash in Developing and Developed countries. On average, 50% of all transactions, worldwide, are carried out with Cash. No planning for “Cashless Societies” or “Digital Economies” has taken this into account because echo-chamber discussion on these matters presuppose that the entire world functions in the same manner as high-tech cities in Developed Countries – but it does not. Part of the Cash market uses Cash due to choice, and part of it uses Cash because the persons are Unbanked. Cash Payments and the use of Cash represent the largest single market-sector in the world (see the “Resources” section at the end of this article).

Unbanked Persons
Part of the market utilizing Cash are the +/- 2 Billion persons in the Unbanked Sector worldwide. This sector represents people who do not have bank accounts either because of the lack of infrastructure in countries, lack of banks in rural areas, lack of access to reach physical banks from rural areas, lack of online banking facilities, the cost of maintaining bank accounts and of transfers and payment, and the lack of KYC documentation.

Causes
The reasons for the predominance of Cash usage internationally are due to two factors, choice, and force of circumstance:

Choice (due to a variety of reasons, including):

  • The cost of opening and maintaining Bank Accounts

  • The costs of Digital Payments

  • The multiple varieties of fraud possible in Digital and Card Payments

  • Chargebacks to Merchants

  • Late settlement to Merchants and high retention fees to Merchants

Force of circumstance (due to a variety of reasons, including):

  • Lack of Identity Documents / Utility Bills / other documents to satisfy KYC Requirements

  • The cost of opening and maintaining Bank Accounts

  • The costs of Digital Payments

  • Lack of national infrastructure for people to reach towns or cities to access Banks

  • Lack of Banking Infrastructure

  • Lack of Support Infrastructure for Online Payment problems

  • Lack of Infrastructure for ATM placement (for conversion of Digital to Cash when needed)

  • Inability of current systems to render digital payments as instant payouts to Merchants

  • Inability of current systems to provide conversion between all currencies

  • Inability of Mobile Apps to function on Pre-Smart Mobile Phones (50% of Phones in use)

  • Inability of Image-Rich and Dynamic (high bandwidth) websites and Mobile Apps to be used in high-cost internet / high-cost mobile data / slow bandwidth countries

Consequences
If using the erroneous views and planning to date, it will not be possible for a Digital Economy to be implemented worldwide, in a unified and standardized manner. If it cannot be implemented in a unified way worldwide, it cannot be implemented at all.

The largest single market-sector in the world by transaction value – Cash Payments – remains a fragmented market sector of 164 different currencies in 197 different countries (245 if including Territories), with no single company providing a unified global service with unified standards to this largest – and potentially most valuable – single market-sector in the world by transaction value.

The largest single market-sector in the world by sector – the +/- 2 Billion Unbanked Persons in the world – are ignored, and continue to labor under adverse circumstances. Those working as Migrant Workers have to remit funds while losing large percentages of their salaries in currency conversion fees and transfer costs. Others experience the dangers of carrying or keeping Cash, and are denied access to the advantages of the 21st Century Digital Economy – being de-facto Second-Class Digital Citizens.

How WM resolved all of these issues
During its nine years of fully operational testing and refinement worldwide, WM specifically structured its Global Financial System to cater for full inclusion of the Global Cash market and Global Unbanked Sector – including in-situ studies and research in Developing countries among Unbanked communities.

Not only has it resolved all of the issues, its system that resolved all the issues is fully tested, proven, due diligenced and fully-operational worldwide. It has resolved all the issues regarding both Cash Payments and Unbanked Persons – even eradicating the concept of “Banked” and “Unbanked” – consolidated the world’s Cash usage into one unified system with global standards, as follows:

Substitute KYC
WM developed a “Substitute KYC Documentation” system that facilitates a full and satisfactory KYC process for persons without Identification Documents, Utility Bills, and other forms of Personal or address identification. This has been so successful that these Substitute KYC Documents are used by their holders for a variety of non-WM activities too – as they are accepted by other parties independent of WM (see the “Resources” section of this article for an example of WM’s “Substitute KYC Documents”).

Enhanced AML Procedures
WM itself does not accept Cash. Persons using Cash to acquire TUV Digital Currency obtain it from WM’s VSMP Affiliates and Independent Agents, who have in advance transferred funds (“Stored Credit”) to WM for the value of the TUV Digital Currency that they issue. There are advanced AML processes for the acquisition of TUV Digital Currency using Cash – including limits on amounts, frequency, and other tested forms of effective AML – before, during, and after the acquisition of TUV Digital Currency for Cash.

“Best of Both” regarding Digital Money and Cash
WM’s TUV Digital Currency incorporated all the best characteristics of Cash (instant and simultaneous payment and receipt, zero transaction cost, 24/7/364 usability) with the best of Digital (secure storage, secure transfer, global reach, low currency conversion rates, AML, etc). WM also removed the negative aspects of both forms of currency (potential for counterfeiting, fraud, chargebacks, money laundering, etc)

Global distribution and accessibility
WM’s Online Platform is compressed, simplified, and optimized for use by all Smart Phones and Pre-Smart Mobile phones, including in high-cost internet / high-cost mobile data / slow bandwidth countries – including by the 75% of people on expensive prepaid contracts worldwide, and the 50% of Pre-Smart Mobile Phones worldwide. It is therefore deliverable, accessible by, and usable by all persons in all countries.

SCRM Machines and TUV Redemptions for Unbanked persons
For Unbanked persons to redeem TUV Digital Currency back to Cash, WM has developed its own kiosk for “Stored Credit” refund withdrawals – the “Stored Credit Refund machine” or “SCRM”. It is being rolled out in 2022. They are centrally controlled by WM, and are subject to the same security and other standards. They also have limitations on withdrawal amounts conformant with global regulatory standards. They also have mobile and battery-operated versions for remote area placement or access. WM also has a TUV Redemption Process where accredited WM VSMP Affiliates and Independent Agents can redeem TUVs for Cash – subject to stringent KYC and AML processes.

Non-interference with Money Supply, Monetary Policy or Currency Sovereignty
WM does not create or issue currency. It converts currency already issued by Central Banks into Digital Format, using the TUV as a vehicle. The funds (“Stored Credit”) remain in a regulated bank account for the life of the TUV. “Stored Credit” is not a payment, part-payment, or deposit, and remains the property of the owner (and therefore of the country of origin) until redeemed by the owner. As such, no exchange control regulations are contravened because the “Stored Credit” funds remain the property of the owner and issuing country until repatriated. In fact, if owners convert their “Stored Credit”, this has the effect of de-facto raising the issuing country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Zero Cost
Acquisition, Payments, Transfers, Splitting, Consolidation and Redemption of WM’s TUVs are at zero cost.

Through these tested, proven and fully operational structures and processes worldwide, WM has successfully resolved the entry of Unbanked persons and the cash economy into the 21st Century Digital Economy, and made it possible for a real and practical Global Digital Economy to exist.

The Global and Unified Digital Economy does not have to be waited for or striven for. With the WM System, it already exists.

Resources:

Media Contact:
Nick Lambert: wm@thoburns.com

G45 World Cash Report – Headline Facts:
https://www.g4scashreport.com/top-facts

G45 2018 World Cash Report:
https://www.g4scashreport.com/-/media/g4s/cash-report/files/2018-world-cash-report---english.ashx?la=en&hash=0F3BECD46B4820D7FA32112E99252AAB

Congressional Research Service – Cash Usage in the USA:
https://sgp.fas.org/crs/misc/R45716.pdf

Deutsche Welle – Cash Use in Germany:
https://www.dw.com/en/times-change-but-german-obsession-with-cash-endures/a-43718626

McKinsey and Co – Number of Unbanked Persons Worldwide:
https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/counting-the-worlds-unbanked

Wikipedia – Number of Unbanked Persons in the USA:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unbanked#The_unbanked_in_the_United_States

WSBI – Number of Unbanked Persons in the European Union:
https://www.wsbi-esbg.org/press/latest-news/Pages/Close-to-40-million-EU-citizens-outside-banking-mainstream.aspx

WM Substitute KYC Document:
https://webtel.mobi/static/pdf/Personal_KYC_Substitute_Document.pdf

Research Reports on the Capacities of the WM System:
https://tinyurl.com/TUVresearch

Video on the Capacities of the WM System:
https://youtu.be/XYBrCikUhn8

WM’s urls:
https://webtel.mobi/pc (Tablets / Laptops / Desktops)
https://webtel.mobi (Smart Phones)
https://webtel.mobi/wap (Pre-Smart Mobile Phones)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31777266-792a-4ada-9405-f03136f769c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd27d45e-ccef-44a5-9439-cc17df013bb7

Photos are also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress



Recommended Stories

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says ‘bitcoin is worthless’ amid crypto bull run

    “I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday, reiterating a past remark. “So, if they want to have access to buy yourself bitcoin, we can’t custody it, but we could give them legitimate, as clean as possible, access.” JPMorgan started giving its wealth-management clients access to crypto funds in July.

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • Tesla Posts a Blowout Month in China. EVs Are Gaining Momentum in the Country.

    The electric vehicle maker sold more Chinese-made vehicles in September since production began at its Shanghai factory, according to reports.

  • United States Steel Corporation (X): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation

    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]