WEC Energy Group to announce 2021 third-quarter results Nov. 2

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) will issue its 2021 third-quarter earnings news release before the stock market opens Tuesday, Nov. 2. A conference call for security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time Nov. 2.

To listen to webcast

Go to wecenergygroup.com.

Under 'Webcasts,' select 'Q3 Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call.

To listen to conference call

Conference ID: 8076671#

Live: 833-968-2232. International: 825-312-2063

Replay: 800-585-8367. International: 416-621-4642

(replay available for two weeks following event)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 41,000 stockholders of record, 7,200 employees and more than $37 billion of assets.

