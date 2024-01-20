WEC Energy Group's (NYSE:WEC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

WEC Energy Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:WEC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.835 on 1st of March. This takes the annual payment to 4.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

WEC Energy Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. At the time of the last dividend payment, WEC Energy Group was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 596% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

WEC Energy Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.36 total annually to $3.34. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately, WEC Energy Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On WEC Energy Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think WEC Energy Group will make a great income stock. While WEC Energy Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, WEC Energy Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Is WEC Energy Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

