Wecan Group closes its Series B for a total of CHF 3.3 million following the arrival of new investors, including Michel Reybier

Wecan group
·2 min read
Wecan group
Wecan group

GENEVA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wecan Group SA, parent company of Wecan Comply, closes a second tranche of CHF 1.7 million with new shareholders including Michel Reybier. The Serie B of the Swiss leader in compliance software for private banks thus reaches CHF 3.3 million, with the CHF 1.6 million of its historical investors already announced in December.

"The arrival of Michel Reybier, as a seasoned and visionary investor, will allow us to benefit from his expertise in order to diversify our products towards the hotel, medical, wine and real estate industries," says Vincent Pignon, founder and CEO of Wecan Group SA.

"Together, we share strong beliefs in the potential for large-scale development of our product, providing our customers with a service of excellence and compliance," he adds.

Intended to support its expansion in Switzerland and internationally as it opens up new markets, this financing demonstrates the interest and confidence of well-informed investors who are keen to support Wecan Group in its growth.

This fundraising will allow the acceleration of its projects such as Wecan Comply, already used by 13 banks and more than 70 external asset managers in only 10 months.

"This investment is in line with my strategy of investing in innovative, digital and privacy-friendly companies. Wecan Group has already proven itself in Switzerland with private banks and we believe in the potential for development in other industries such as the hotel industry," says Michel Reybier.

About Wecan Group SA

Wecan Group SA is the first blockchain infrastructure enabling banks to manage their customers' compliance. The group offers a solution for the secure storage and exchange of structured data and documents between organisations and individuals. Whether it is with employees, suppliers, shareholders, partners or customers, it is now easy to have a Golden Copy of each piece of data and to ensure compliance in real time.

About Michel Reybier

Michel Reybier is the founder and owner of the hotel group La Réserve and co-founder and shareholder of Mama Shelter Hotels and MOB Hotels. He is also a majority shareholder of Aevis Victoria SA, which owns the Victoria-Jungfrau Collection subsidiary, a luxury hotel group that operates several luxury hotels in Switzerland. In addition, Michel Reybier holds a stake in Seiler Hotels Zermatt AG, which includes the Mont Cervin Palace and the Monte Rosa in Zermatt. Michel Reybier has also created his own champagne brand and acquired the Cos d'Estournel grand cru in 2000. Finally, Michel Reybier is present in the health sector with numerous investments in private clinics in Switzerland.

Contact

Gary Lenzoni
Marketing & Communication Manager
gary@wecangroup.ch
+41 79 302 38 27


