U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.50
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,197.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,709.50
    -25.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -6.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.59
    +2.89 (+2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9100
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,292.11
    -2,442.11 (-5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.89
    -46.45 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Wecan Group, an emblematic company of the Swiss Blockchain ecosystem chooses France for its expansion

Wecan group
·3 min read
Wecan group
Wecan group

Press Release

GENEVA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wecan Group SA, the Swiss leader in Blockchain software used by the largest Swiss private banks, is favoring an expansion in France for its internationalization. Behind this choice: an investment from Michel Reybier, owner of La Réserve hotels, and a selection in the Swave program, an initiative of the French government to attract the most promising fintechs in France.

100 billion is the amount of assets under management of independent asset managers using the Wecan Comply platform. The Swiss software, Wecan Group's flagship product, enables the exchange of compliance information with the country's largest private banks, such as Lombard Odier, Pictet Group, Edmond de Rothschild and Julius Bär. Spotted by Swave, the solution was selected from among several hundred other applications.

“ We are proud to be among the 5 companies selected by the Swave to join their fintech incubator program in 2022. We intend to replicate our banking compliance solution with their institutional players such as the Banque de France or Société Générale. ” says Vincent Pignon, founder and CEO of Wecan Group SA.

This collaboration is accompanied by the opening of new offices in the Grande Arche de la Défense, with the aim of attracting French financial players with its solution that simplifies and secures the exchange of compliance data.

“ France has become a leader in innovation in recent years. The French Startup Nation is a reality and attracts more and more companies like ours looking to establish themselves in a robust and disruptive ecosystem.” continues Vincent Pignon.

In parallel with this move into France, the group has finalized a CHF 3.5 million (EUR 3.4 million) fundraising round to expand its solution to new industries and markets. Among the investors is Michel Reybier, founder of the Aoste Group and owner, among others, of La Réserve Hotels.

“ The arrival of new shareholders, including Michel Reybier, a seasoned and visionary investor, will allow us to benefit from new expertise in order to diversify our products towards the hotel, medical, wine and real estate industries in France. adds Vincent Pignon.

About Wecan Group SA

Wecan Group SA is the first blockchain infrastructure enabling banks to manage their customers' compliance. The group offers a solution for the secure storage and exchange of structured data and documents between organisations and individuals. Whether it is with employees, suppliers, shareholders, partners or customers, it is now easy to have a Golden Copy of each piece of data and to ensure compliance in real time.

https://wecangroup.ch/

About Paris&Co (Swave)

Paris&Co is the economic development and innovation agency of Paris and its metropolis. It promotes the influence of the innovation ecosystem through the incubation of more than 400 startups per year, the testing of innovative solutions, the organization of national and international events, and the prospecting and hosting of foreign startups. It develops its activity in a dynamic of open innovation in close connection with more than 120 large companies and major institutions.

http://www.parisandco.paris/

About Michel Reybier

Michel Reybier is the founder and owner of the hotel group La Réserve and co-founder and shareholder of Mama Shelter Hotels and MOB Hotels. He is also a majority shareholder of Aevis Victoria SA, which owns the Victoria-Jungfrau Collection subsidiary, a luxury hotel group that operates several luxury hotels in Switzerland. In addition, Michel Reybier holds a stake in Seiler Hotels Zermatt AG, which includes the Mont Cervin Palace and the Monte Rosa in Zermatt. Michel Reybier has also created his own champagne brand and acquired the Cos d'Estournel grand cru in 2000. Finally, Michel Reybier is present in the health sector with numerous investments in private clinics in Switzerland.

Contact

Gary Lenzoni
Responsable Marketing & Communication
gary@wecangroup.ch
+41 22 510 34 70


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: H

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

    The stock market is all about themes and right now, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and all that has followed in its wake, the times will shine a spotlight on Cybersecurity stocks. It’s almost taken for granted that as the US and its allies ramp up sanctions and measures intended to shun and isolate Russia, Putin will respond by cyber warfare. Government organizations and corporations are obviously acutely aware of this and will therefore be spending large amounts of money to secure networks

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Shopify Stock Spiked Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-commerce platform, have been on a tear today as investors poured back into the stock following a decline yesterday. The company's share price has gained an impressive 13% today, but are investors right to be snatching up shares of this high-growth tech stock? While today's share price jump is likely a rebounding effect after the company's share price tumbled yesterday, investors who've been paying attention to Shopify know that this company is still experiencing impressive growth.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Russia, Belarus squarely in 'default territory' on billions in debt -World Bank

    Russia and Belarus are edging close to default given the massive sanctions imposed against their economies by the United States and its allies over the war in Ukraine, the World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, told Reuters. The specter of Russia defaulting on $40 billion of external bonds - its first major such default since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution - has loomed large over markets since a raft of sanctions and countermeasures by Moscow have largely cut the country out of global financial markets. "Both Russia and Belarus are in square default territory," Reinhart said in an interview.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.