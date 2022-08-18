U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,282.75
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,001.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,513.75
    +20.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.50
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.22
    +1.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.13
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8690
    -0.2210 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,509.97
    -258.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.33
    -13.49 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.31
    +6.56 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Wedge Announces New Partnership with KarmaCheck

Wedge
·2 min read
Wedge
Wedge

Innovative Recruiting Technology and Tech-First, Data-Driven Background Check Company Work to Promote Hiring Transparency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge, the modern recruiting platform that makes hiring personalized, today announced a new partnership with KarmaCheck, a first-of-its-kind company that uses data-driven technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to background checks. Together, Wedge and KarmaCheck help enhance hiring transparency.

Visibility into the recruiting process has become increasingly important in the last year as companies seek to source, engage and ultimately hire qualified candidates amid a perceived labor shortage. At the same time, a recent study from Aptitude Research found that one in four candidates drops off during the interview stage, with 52 percent of companies having an interview process that lasts four to six weeks. To improve candidate engagement, Madeline Laurano, founder and Chief Analyst at Aptitude Research, shared, “Companies must provide consistency, transparency, and fairness throughout the hiring process to ensure that candidates are not dropping off at this stage.”

“In the battle for talent and quality workers, companies that provide transparency and a frictionless user experience reduce drop-offs across all parts of the application process,” said Eric Ly, CEO of KarmaCheck. “Faster, easier and more transparent background checks make a complex process far more efficient for all involved.”

“Despite the changing market, hiring remains challenging for many organizations, particularly in the healthcare, franchise and staffing spaces. Candidates are looking for more information about the process and where they stand in it. Recognizing the need to meet candidates where they are, both Wedge and KarmaCheck provide solutions that create a more transparent hiring experience,” said Sean Paulseth, Senior Vice President, Partnerships for Wedge. “Working together, we can help our customers improve processes and achieve better outcomes.”

Learn more by visiting https://www.wedgehr.com/partners.

About KarmaCheck
From background checks to employment and identity verification, KarmaCheck is the new truth layer for the Internet. Using best-in-class, proprietary technology, and a candidate-centric model, KarmaCheck helps companies hire more efficiently and allows individuals to own their identities. Visit www.karmacheck.com to learn more.

About Wedge
Wedge is the easy-to-use video screening solution that makes hiring personalized. With comprehensive functionality and uncomplicated pricing, Wedge ensures your organization makes a great first impression. Save time and money while making enduring connections with the right candidates. Visit wedgehr.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Hugh S. Moore Broadsheet Communications for KarmaCheck hugh@broadsheetcomms.com Kate Achille The Devon Group for Wedge kate@devonpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • Tesla Denies Report it Has Lost Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had several lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. According to Bloomberg Law, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, parted ways with Tesla just under a month ago.

  • Natural Gas Shortage Fears Buoy US Market as Winter Reserves Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices are flirting with levels not seen in the US in almost 15 years amid mounting concerns that robust domestic and overseas demand for the fuel will siphon off supplies that otherwise would be stowed for winter.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kohl's slashes 2022 forecasts as inflation squeezes demand

    Shares in the U.S. department store chain slumped 7% in premarket trading, as it joined a host of retailers including Target Corp and Best Buy Co to warn of a profit squeeze for the year. Decades-high inflation, although now easing, has made Americans more wary of opening their wallets to clothing, shoes and other non-essentials, pressuring demand at retailers and leaving them with bloated inventories. Excess stocks have forced retailers to offload inventories through steep discounts and clearance sales heading into the key back-to-school season, with Kohl's offering up to 80% discounts on its website, setting up for more margin pain in the next few months.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • You may be planning for retirement all wrong

    If retirement is nearing (however you define retirement personally), it’s understandable that you’re worrying about the risks you’ll face. Hou compared the actual risks of each (known as objective or empirical risks) with how people assess the probability of those risks (known as subjective risks).

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot, United Parcel Service among nation's fastest-growing public companies

    The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) are among the fastest-growing public companies in the nation. The legacy Atlanta brands are also the largest public companies headquartered in the city, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle research.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in M

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.