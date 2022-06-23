U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Wedge Welcomes Jason Seiden as Head of Strategy

Wedge
·2 min read
Wedge
Wedge

Jason Seiden

Head of Strategy, Wedge
Head of Strategy, Wedge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge, the first-of-its-kind candidate flow management technology made with love for HR & recruiting teams, today announced that Jason Seiden will be joining the company as Head of Strategy effective July 1, 2022. Seiden joins Matt Baxter, CEO; Theo Rokos, President; and Patrick McCarren, CTO, as part of the executive team.

Seiden has more than 20 years of experience in HR and recruiting, with more than a decade specifically in HR and recruiting technology. In 2009, his consulting company was selected as LinkedIn’s first certified consulting partner in North America. In 2014, he co-founded Brand Amper, a software company that developed the first-ever Employer Branding platform that collected and analyzed employee stories at scale. The Muse acquired Brand Amper in 2017. Since then, Seiden has consulted with a number of HR and recruiting technology companies on how to maximize user adoption by optimizing and aligning product, go-to-market and organizational strategies.

“Seiden has already helped us push the tempo of our business,” said Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge. “His ability to develop strategies that maximize both customer acquisition and user adoption, coupled with his tactical ability to create the simple, clear messaging needed to bring those strategies to life, are exactly what Wedge needs to make sure we are positioned to execute and thrive during what is sure to be a turbulent period for the market.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Wedge team,” said Jason Seiden. “In short order, Matt has developed an incredible reputation in the market, plus internally he has demonstrated all the hallmarks of a winning entrepreneur: resilience, adaptability, and an intense focus on results. This is a team with plenty of room to run, and I feel very lucky to be part of it.”

Seiden received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics, with a concentration in Entrepreneurial Management, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He received an MBA with concentrations in Organizational Behavior and Finance from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

About Wedge

Wedge started to solve a simple problem: personalize hiring in a way typical job descriptions and résumés cannot. Based on customer needs, Wedge has become a candidate flow management solution that enables companies to attract, assess and hire their best candidates with unprecedented efficiency—despite the industry’s typical “feast or famine” cycles of candidate applications. Visit wedgehr.com to learn more.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91a339c8-f694-447c-97c0-5445ab64e16d

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com


