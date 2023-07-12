Wednesday's ETF Winners And Losers: Small-Cap Returns - This Tech ETF, Up 6.55% On The Week, Beat Cathy Wood's ARKW By More Than 2%

We performed a screening of small-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $400 million and $2 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA: BLOK)

BLOK is up 6.55% over the trailing week.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF offers exposure to companies involved in the the development and utilization of blockchain technology, not in cryptocurrency itself. The fund has holdings in companies that mine cryptocurrency, operate online exchanges, and others more tangentially related.

The fund has $565 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.75%. BLOK has holdings in 48 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 44.4% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) making up 5.37% and 5.06% of the fund, respectively.

BLOK is up 66.73% YTD.

The United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA: USO)

USO is up 5.74% over the trailing week.

The US Oil Fund LP is tied to the daily changes of the Benchmark Oil Futures Contract. Its aim is to track within 10% the changes in NAV of Oil Futures.

The fund has $1.51 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.81%.

LIT is down 4.39% YTD.

Losers

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA: ZROZ)

ZROZ is down 3.69% over the trailing week.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index ETF provides exposure to long dated US treasuries of over 25 years. These are STRIPS, or Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, which means they are sold at a discount of their face value, do not receive interest payments, and are paid the full amount when the bond matures.

The fund has $949.6 million in AUM and an expense ratio of .15%.

ZROZ is up 1.54% YTD.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (NYSEARCA: LTPZ)

LTPZ is down 3.34% over the trailing week.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF provides exposure to long dated US treasuries of over 15 years. These are TIPS, or Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, meaning they change based on the interest rate set by the Fed.

The fund has $649.4 million in AUM and an expense ratio of .2%.

LTPB is up 0.84% YTD.

