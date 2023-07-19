Wednesday's ETF Winners And Losers: Small-Cap Fund Flows - QQQE, Little Cousin Of Invesco's QQQ, Adds $173.17 Million

We performed a screening of small-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $400 million and $2 billion - to determine what funds had the largest change in net assets on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ: QQQE)

QQQE added $173.17 million in net assets over the trailing week.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares is tied to the NASDAQ-100, much like QQQ, the uber-popular ETF from Invesco. However, they differ greatly in their weighting methodologies. In contrast to the more popular market cap weighting of QQQ which tends to lead to a top heavy concentration, QQQE is equally distributed amongst the 102 holdings.

QQQE has $1.16 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.35%. The fund has holdings in 102 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 11.24% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) making up 1.29% and 1.16% of the fund, respectively.

QQQE has added $641.13 million in net assets YTD.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA: BITO)

BITO added $138.97 million in net assets over the trailing week.

BITO offers investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin within the ease and security of an ETF. The fund does not hold Bitcoin directly, but rather invests in Bitcoin futures. BITO’s price movements follow the general movements of Bitcoin itself.

BITO has $1.16 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.95%.

BITO has added $361.76 million in net assets YTD.

Losers

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS: EMGF)

EMGF lost $105.84 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The iShares Europe ETF offers exposure to a broad swath of large and mid-cap companies from emerging markets, like Taiwan. Within these markets, the fund looks for inexpensive stocks, financially healthy firms, trending stocks and relatively low market cap companies.

EMGF has $627.3 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.25%. The fund has holdings in 593 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 23.80% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX: 005930) making up 6.35% and 4.58% of the fund, respectively.

EMGF has lost $165.19 million in net assets YTD.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (BATS: PFEB)

PFEB lost $66.30 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF seeks to track the return of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a predetermined cap, 14.34%, while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the outcome period.

PFEB has $532.9 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.79%.

PFEB has added $258.51 million in net assets YTD.

Read next: In An Uncertain Stock Market Environment, A 'Buffer' ETF Offers 100% Downside Protection, With Capped Gains

Featured photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Wednesday's ETF Winners And Losers: Small-Cap Fund Flows - QQQE, Little Cousin Of Invesco's QQQ, Adds $173.17 Million originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.