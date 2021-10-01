U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.25
    -22.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,532.00
    -190.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,607.50
    -75.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.20
    -17.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +0.58 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3455
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2600
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,681.95
    +819.86 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.49
    +1.05 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,089.17
    -363.49 (-1.23%)
     

Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Weebit Nano Ltd
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Key highlights:

  • Weebit, together with its development partner CEA-Leti, demonstrate production-level parameters for its ReRAM technology at 28nm

  • Key step in productising the technology for the embedded memory market

  • Weebit’s ReRAM technology can support smaller geometries used in AI, autonomous driving, 5G and advanced IoT

  • Weebit’s ReRAM is well-positioned to be a key memory technology for embedded non-volatile memory for advanced process nodes where flash memory is no longer feasible

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, together with its development partner CEA-Leti, have demonstrated production-level parameters of Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology in a 28 nanometre (nm) process.

Demonstrating production level parameters of Weebit’s ReRAM technology at 28nm is a key step toward productisation of embedded Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) for applications such as AI, autonomous driving, 5G, and advanced Internet-of-Things (IoT) processors.

Weebit and CEA-Leti, the French research institute recognised as a global leader in the field of microelectronics, jointly tested, characterised and measured functional 1 Megabit (Mb) ReRAM arrays in a 28nm process technology on 300 millimetre (mm) wafers, the largest diameter used in mass production and the standard in advanced nodes.

The 28nm ReRAM arrays are implemented using a small and power-efficient switching device, taking full advantage of the low power and low voltage capabilities of the 28nm process, and enabling an up to 4 times increase in memory density. Testing of Weebit’s one-transistor-one-resistor (1T1R) ReRAM arrays, embedded in 28nm Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FDSOI), proved its robustness with very good endurance and data retention alongside other production-level quality parameters.

This successful demonstration of reliability and robustness at 28nm strongly positions Weebit’s ReRAM technology to be a key memory technology in NVM for advanced processes where it is no longer technically or economically feasible to embed flash memory technology.

Olivier Faynot, Head of Silicon component Division at CEA-Leti, said: “The semiconductor industry is constantly moving to smaller geometries for advanced processes. Since embedded flash faces scalability challenges below 40nm, companies today use complex and inefficient solutions when embedding it into their chips. The industry has been crying out for a new technology to succeed flash memory in advanced geometries, and these results show Weebit has a viable solution.”

Commenting on another key development milestone achieved by Weebit, CEO Coby Hanoch said: “Weebit, through its close partnership with CEA-Leti, has already demonstrated the significant advantages of its ReRAM technology at larger geometries, and we have now shown that we can successfully scale this technology down to 28nm. Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC, the world’s largest fab, recently called 28nm ‘the sweet spot for our embedded memory applications’ since the 28nm geometry is widely deployed in a range of applications and is considered the gateway to the most advanced process nodes.

“Given the achievements we have managed in scaling down Weebit’s technology to date, we believe our ReRAM technology can scale to most advanced nodes, enabling Weebit to offer a highly competitive embedded memory solution that replaces flash memory for leading-edge applications.

“Weebit’s first commercial deal with SkyWater was a major milestone for the Company, providing commercial validation of our innovative technology and enabling us to bring Weebit’s cutting-edge ReRAM technology to volume production at 130nm. With our ReRAM technology now achieving production-level parameters at 28nm, we are significantly expanding the range of potential industries and total addressable market for Weebit’s cutting-edge memory technology.”

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Weebit Nano Limited.

About Weebit Nano Limited
Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

See: www.weebit-nano.com or follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

For further information please contact:

Investors
Eric Kuret, Market Eye
P: +61 417 311 335
E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au

Media – Australia
Tristan Everett, Market Eye
P: +61 403 789 096
E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

Media – US
Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano
P : +1 650-336-4222
E: jen@weebit-nano.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

    Electric vehicle charging stocks are among the key beneficiaries of the rapid EV transition underway currently, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The EV Charging Analyst: Ryan Greenwald maintained Neutral ratings on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO). The analyst has a $26 price target for ChargePoint and $11 price target for EVgo. The EV Charging Thesis: The Biden administration's top priorities include robust funding for EV charging infras

  • Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced Google Cloud is expanding its use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. Utilizing the performance capabilities of the latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, according to Google Cloud, delivers on average, over 30% better price-performance across a variety of workloads compared to the previous generation of AMD EPYC proc

  • Nokia’s Patents Chief Gets Pushback in Bid to Make Firms Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj, moving to expand its profitable licensing business beyond smartphone makers, is learning that its old ways of negotiating may not always work.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHaving r

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a reversal in the day ahead.

  • Comparing Dogecoin, Baby Doge and Shiba Inu: Is There One To Watch?

    Bitcoin has been the most popular and well-known cryptocurrency since it literally began the asset class in 2009. However, as speculative fervor has broken out among many markets over the past few...

  • Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

    The weird world of cryptocurrency got even weirder with the arrival of Shiba Inu. Now among the top 30 or so cryptocurrencies in the world, its staying power is a testament to the might of memes, the...

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Adobe Stock?

    The stock price is up 450% over the past five years, but the growth in digital content is just beginning.

  • How Draganfly Is Revolutionizing Drone Technology

    The history of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, effectively dates all the way back to the time of World War I (with more examples of rudimentary UAVs existing even further back in history). However, it wasn’t until 2006 when drones were first used outside military ventures. Today, they are used almost everywhere to carry out numerous tasks including remote sensing, emergency rescue and agriculture. Draganfly (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CNSX: DPRO) stands as one of the leading pion

  • Lordstown Motors to Sell Former GM Factory in Ohio to Foxconn

    Foxconn plans to invest $50 million in the Ohio-based startup and assemble future vehicles.

  • Google Hands SoftBank Patents From Failed Balloon Moonshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc., which earlier this year shut down its moonshot project to beam internet service from high-altitude balloons, is passing the baton to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Corp.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHSBC Bets Big on Chi

  • Remove Visa from Apple Pay travel card feature due to dangerous flaw, experts say

    Researchers say they were able to bypass the iPhone’s lock screen to make unlimited contactless payments from a Visa card set up for public transport.

  • Millions of old phones, laptops, and smart gadgets could stop working later this week for a weird reason

    The internet connectivity on older tech devices and smart gadgets could stop working on Thursday after a key digital certificate required to access websites safely expires.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Taking away the option to diversify changes what matters most, but it's still possible to find great all-purpose and all-weather picks.

  • BIC’s Video News Show: 4 Altcoins for October 2021

    In this episode of BeInCrypto’s Video News Show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at our pick for the four altcoins of October.

  • Developers Are Making Games for a Nintendo 4K Console That Doesn’t Exist

    (Bloomberg) -- Many people were surprised to learn that Nintendo Co.’s new video game console is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Perhaps most perplexed were the numerous developers who were working on 4K games using a software toolkit provided by Nintendo.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire,

  • BNB Fintech: Integrating Cryptocurrency into Your Daily Life

    BNB Fintech is a new and innovative financial technology startup centered around cryptocurrency. Their mission is to become the future of face-to-face and point-of-sale cryptocurrency payments, seamlessly integrating cryptocurrency into the average person’s everyday life. Because cryptocurrency can be daunting to those unfamiliar, BNB Fintech’s goal is to clear the confusion and streamline the process of buying and selling, specifically through BNB Cash, their native token. To ensure success in

  • German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday. The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out. Lithanua's state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement".

  • How your phone settings could let hackers steal thousands of pounds

    In a video seen by the BBC, researchers showed how they exploited a gap in Apple Pay and Visa's security systems, using a locked iPhone to make a payment of £1,000.

  • Four Accessories That Promise to Charge Your Devices Faster

    Never be stuck waiting for your phone, tablet or laptop to be charged again

  • Affirm’s ‘super-app’ ambitions win praise as company plots debit, crypto moves

    Affirm Holdings Inc. is joining the ranks of fintech companies vying for "super-app" status as the company plans a series of feature introductions that will broaden its platform beyond buy-now pay-later capabilities.