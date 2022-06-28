Weebit Nano tapes out ReRAM demo chip to SkyWater foundry

Weebit Nano Ltd

First tape-out of Weebit ReRAM technology in a production fab

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company),a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce it has taped-out (released to manufacturing) demonstration chips integrating its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module to SkyWater Technology’s foundry.



This is the first tape-out of Weebit’s ReRAM technology to a production fab and is a major milestone toward commercialization. The technology will be available on SkyWater’s 130nm CMOS process, which is ideal for applications such as analog, power management, automotive, IoT and medical. SkyWater customers can now use the highly integrated demo chip as the final platform for testing and prototyping ahead of volume production.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “We’ve developed a close and efficient partnership with SkyWater, enabling us to meet our milestones, and bringing us ever closer to volume production. This successful tape-out concludes the technology transfer to SkyWater’s US production fab, and once the chips are back from the fab, we will proceed with technology qualification. We’re in discussions with early-adopter customers looking to leverage our faster, more efficient memory technology to increase their competitiveness in the market.”

Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO, said: “We plan to offer Weebit ReRAM as part of our growing portfolio of silicon-proven design IP. Weebit ReRAM is a rich building block our customers can leverage to create innovative, highly differentiated SoC designs. Given the technology’s ultra-low power consumption and integration flexibility, we are already seeing enthusiastic interest from customers in areas such as IoT, power management and mixed-signal designs.”

Weebit’s embedded ReRAM module includes a 256Kb ReRAM array, control logic, decoders, IOs (Input/Output communication elements) and error correcting code (ECC). It is designed with unique patent-pending analog and digital smart circuitry running smart algorithms, thereby significantly enhancing the memory array’s technical parameters. It also supports an extended temperature range, 10 years’ data retention at high temperatures, fast access time, extremely low standby power, and is radiation-hardened (rad-hard) by nature.

The demo chip comprises a full sub-system for embedded applications, including the Weebit ReRAM module, a RISC-V microcontroller (MCU), system interfaces, memories and peripherals.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

