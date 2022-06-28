U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,958.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.75
    +10.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.10
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.41
    +0.65 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1240
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,312.45
    -488.41 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.11
    -9.96 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,840.02
    -209.45 (-0.77%)
     

Weebit Nano tapes out ReRAM demo chip to SkyWater foundry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Weebit Nano Ltd
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WBTNF
Weebit Nano Ltd
Weebit Nano Ltd

First tape-out of Weebit ReRAM technology in a production fab

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company),a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce it has taped-out (released to manufacturing) demonstration chips integrating its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module to SkyWater Technology’s foundry.

This is the first tape-out of Weebit’s ReRAM technology to a production fab and is a major milestone toward commercialization. The technology will be available on SkyWater’s 130nm CMOS process, which is ideal for applications such as analog, power management, automotive, IoT and medical. SkyWater customers can now use the highly integrated demo chip as the final platform for testing and prototyping ahead of volume production.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “We’ve developed a close and efficient partnership with SkyWater, enabling us to meet our milestones, and bringing us ever closer to volume production. This successful tape-out concludes the technology transfer to SkyWater’s US production fab, and once the chips are back from the fab, we will proceed with technology qualification. We’re in discussions with early-adopter customers looking to leverage our faster, more efficient memory technology to increase their competitiveness in the market.”

Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO, said: “We plan to offer Weebit ReRAM as part of our growing portfolio of silicon-proven design IP. Weebit ReRAM is a rich building block our customers can leverage to create innovative, highly differentiated SoC designs. Given the technology’s ultra-low power consumption and integration flexibility, we are already seeing enthusiastic interest from customers in areas such as IoT, power management and mixed-signal designs.”

Weebit’s embedded ReRAM module includes a 256Kb ReRAM array, control logic, decoders, IOs (Input/Output communication elements) and error correcting code (ECC). It is designed with unique patent-pending analog and digital smart circuitry running smart algorithms, thereby significantly enhancing the memory array’s technical parameters. It also supports an extended temperature range, 10 years’ data retention at high temperatures, fast access time, extremely low standby power, and is radiation-hardened (rad-hard) by nature.

The demo chip comprises a full sub-system for embedded applications, including the Weebit ReRAM module, a RISC-V microcontroller (MCU), system interfaces, memories and peripherals.

Approved for release by the Board of Weebit Nano Limited.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

For further information please contact:

Investors
Eric Kuret, Market Eye
P: +61 417 311 335
E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au

Media – Australia
Tristan Everett, Market Eye
P: +61 403 789 096
E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

Media – US
Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano
P: +1 650-336-4222
E: jen@weebit-nano.com


Recommended Stories

  • EV Charging As Easy As Topping Off Tank With Gas: What's EVgo & GM's New Feature Is All About?

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) have made available Plug and Charge for all GM electric vehicles with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network. The feature enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without opening a mobile app or swiping an RFID or credit card. The service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo's Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features. "In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across mu

  • Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

    Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report. September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the next few months, for instance, according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

  • BlackBerry-Powered PATEO Digital Cockpit Selected for 10+ New Vehicle Models Across Five OEMs

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service & product provider in China, today announced that PATEO's intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, will be powered by BlackBerry® QNX® technology and put into mass production in more than ten individual models across five OEMs, including VOYAH, Hozon New Energy (NETA), a top private car company in China and two international automakers.

  • Apple prepares to release over 20 products and updates this year

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the over 20 devices and updates Apple is preparing to release, including the latest iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, M1 chips, and the potential for VR headsets.

  • Fortinet Could Unlock Upside as Its Charts Improve

    Fortinet develops and sells various cybersecurity solutions such as physical firewalls and antivirus software. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since December and did not make a new low in May with prices for a bullish divergence. The OBV line is close to making its own new high to lead the price action.

  • Insta360 and Leica partner on a 6K 360 camera with 1-inch sensors

    The Leica-branded Insta360 One RS '1-inch 360 Edition' is a much anticipated upgrade in the handheld 360 camera space.

  • We Tried Sony's Inzone Gaming Headsets & Monitors That are Made for the PS5

    Yes, the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation brand is made and run by Sony. But now, Sony's introducing a new gaming accessory brand called Inzone. And the initial lineup launches today and looks pretty strong with two monitors and three gaming headsets.

  • ‘Axie Infinity’ is back open for business following $625 million hack

    In a blog post, the company described a new “circuit-breaker” system designed to flag “large, suspicious withdrawals,” withdrawal limits and human reviewers. It also promised players that a new land staking feature will be released later this week.

  • IT And Tech Employees Are Sharing What People Need To Know About Keeping Their Devices Secure

    "We know when you're lying."View Entire Post ›

  • Consumers swap period tracking apps in search of increased privacy following Roe v. Wade ruling

    Consumers are ditching their current period tracking apps in favor of what they perceive to be safer options in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that allows individual U.S. states to criminalize abortion. The app switching trend is impacting all manner of period tracking apps, including leading app Flo, which owns a 47% share of the period tracking app market in the U.S., according to data provided by Apptopia. The patterns of app switching indicate consumers are seeking increased privacy, as many of those gaining from this trend are companies that have made public statements in support of strengthened data security and privacy practices.

  • EVgo, GM partner on fast-charging capability for electric vehicles

    The new service enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card.

  • Google makes big, confusing change to Chat

    Hangouts and GChat are both dead, to be replaced with Google Chat, company says

  • Sweetgreen Offers New Perks with Expanded Rewards Program

    Rewards programs are a source of pride for almost every fast-food chain. Canadian donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International , was recently accused by Canadian regulators of allegedly collecting "vast amounts of location data" from the app that customers used to order food . Back in January, fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen launched its digital rewards program.

  • Top Tech Stocks for July 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • LINK Rallies as Much as 8% After Listing on Robinhood

    Chainlink (LINK) saw a rally of around 10% Tuesday following its listing on online brokerage platform Robinhood (HOOD).

  • Apple's entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 may have slower SSD speeds than the M1 model

    Apple's 13-inch 256GB MacBook Pro M2 may have worse SSD performance than the equivalent M1 model.

  • WORX Landroid robot lawn mower just got a big $138 discount

    If you’ve ever seen a robot lawn mower before, you probably dreamed of getting one but decided against it because they’re priced well out of reach for many people. You’re in luck today, however, because Amazon is offering a crazy deal on the popular WORX WR147 Landroid M robot lawn mower that drops this top-rated … The post WORX Landroid robot lawn mower just got a big $138 discount appeared first on BGR.

  • ARM’s Immortalis GPU will bring hardware-based ray tracing to more Android devices

    ARM’s newest flagship GPU will offer hardware-based ray tracing, a first for the company.

  • Facebook is testing Discord-like audio channels in Groups

    Facebook is testing audio channels, which will bring Discord-like voice chats to Groups, as well as other new "channels" features for Groups.

  • Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

    Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future.