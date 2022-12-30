New Weed and Concentrate Vaporizers by King Palm

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / The King Palm brand first made noise in 2016 with their tobacco-free and natural leaf blunt cones for sale, and never stopped innovating products for smoking cannabis. They are now focused on portable weed and concentrate vaporizers and have just released a few innovative options.

The Burj, the Giza, and the Noir are three new ways to vape THC concentrate. The Noir vaporizer can vape THC concentrates and cannabis. During the initial product launch, each vape was so well-received by the cannabis community that they almost immediately sold out, but they're back.

New THC Vaporizers

King Palm Marketing, Sunday, December 18, 2022, Press release picture

These THC vaporizers have the slightly minimalist aesthetic that the brand is known for, while still looking rich and sleek. Their performance has made them a very hot commodity among cannabis enthusiasts, from YouTubers to soccer moms, and the five-star reviews are piling up.

Electric Nectar Collector

King Palm Marketing, Sunday, December 18, 2022, Press release picture

The recently-debuted Burj is one of the best options for an electric nectar collector. At first glance, it looks similar to other electric nectar collectors on the market. Still, the construction and resulting performance separate it from the nearest competitors.

Vape Concentrates and 510 thread THC oil cartridges

The Burj can vape pre-filled THC oil vape cartridges with a 510-thread connection. The user can choose between dabbing wax and vaping, the commonly sold vape cartridge at dispensaries. It's like a conventional nectar collector, using either a quartz or a ceramic dab straw/nail tip.

This multifunctional electric nectar collector is why customers leave many positive reviews online. It includes a glass bubbler for the smoothest dabs and can produce major clouds.

USB-C Fast Charging

The USB-C charger fills the 650mAh battery in no time, and three voltage presets help manage battery usage and flavor. On-demand mode provides 20 seconds per firing, while the super-convenient draw mode gives the user 10 seconds of button-free operation. Cannigma.com recently wrote a review about the new electric nectar collector with a lot of positive feedback.

Story continues

Portable Electric Dab rig

King Palm Marketing, Sunday, December 18, 2022, Press release picture

The Giza is designed to be the most comfortable and easy-to-operate portable dab rig. The compact size is easy to drop in your pocket, bag, or purse to take anywhere.

It has become one of the best electric dab rig options for those who like to bring out the terps in their concentrates. The main reason the Giza is a primary option for those who enjoy taste is that the heating atomizer is ceramic, which provides a better overall taste profile than quartz.

The Giza has 3 options for temperature that can be quickly and easily cycled through, with a 10-second auto preheat that brings the all-ceramic atomizer to the perfect temperature for your dab. The draw is pulled through the included glass bubbler and a silicone mouthpiece tip.

One of the Giza's simplest, though most beloved, features is the carb cap. The underside of the cap has a simple, mess-free dab scoop, so you won't have to worry about using a separate dab tool. Simply scoop your dab on the tool, set it on the atomizer, and start the heating cycle.

The massive 1350mAh battery gives this portable dab rig the power to keep those clouds coming for quite some time. Once you've drained it, the super high-speed USB-C charging capabilities will be ready much faster than conventional micro-USB charging.

Electric Weed Vape

King Palm Marketing, Sunday, December 18, 2022, Press release picture

With all the press that THC concentrates get these days, it can seem like products that cater to vaping cannabis are few and far between. However, cannabis consumers who prefer to vape their bud now have an ideal solution. The Noir is a new weed vaporizer that handles vaping dry herbs easily and safely.

Smoking cannabis is nearly impossible to keep discrete. Not only do you have to consider the smoke itself that occurs from combustion, but you have the smell of freshly-smoked cannabis, and that is not easy to keep hidden. That's why the Noir is such an elegant solution.

The Noir lets users load up the oven with their favorite cannabis strain, or blend of strains, and take it almost anywhere. The magnetic mouthpiece keeps the perfect seal. The beautiful display, easy-to-read temperature, and heating icons, and one-button operation have the potential to make this the leading weed vaporizer.

The Noir was almost immediately sold out upon initial release, along with the Burj and the Giza. It is available again, however, and the reviews confirm that the Noir is one of the best portable vaporizers available today.

Online Smoke Shop With Hundreds of Weed Accessories

King Palm Marketing, Sunday, December 18, 2022, Press release picture

There's an entire category for grinders, featuring everything from the ultraportable grinder card to the high-tech electric grinder. Visitors can also choose from dozens of rolling tray options , like gorgeous glass trays and socially-responsible Last Prisoner Project partnership trays.

There are clothing options like t-shirts, hoodies, snapbacks, dad hats, and more for both men and women. There are bikinis, dresses, tanks, and even costumes if you need more wardrobe options. Other accessories like water bottles, soap, stickers, clocks, and decor options are available.

Contact Information

Brandon Puett

Phone: (844) 899-7759

marketing@kingpalm.com

www.KingPalm.com

SOURCE: King Palm Marketing





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732279/New-Weed-and-Concentrate-Vaporizers-by-King-Palm



