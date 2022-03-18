U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Weed Man Lawn Care Reports 21.9% Growth Compared to 2021

·4 min read

Fueled by Rapidly-Growing Green Industry and Growing Home Service Needs

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, Weed Man – the fastest growing lawn care franchise in North America - has grown exponentially, fueled by the rapidly-growing green industry and spike in home service needs. The 765-plus territory-strong lawn care franchise reported over $259 million in total system wide sales and signed 67 additional territories last year.

Weed Man USA, is the largest franchised lawn care company in North America. (PRNewsfoto/Weed Man USA)
Weed Man USA, is the largest franchised lawn care company in North America. (PRNewsfoto/Weed Man USA)

"Our organization, built to support the most dedicated, hands-on business owners, had a phenomenal year in 2021, as we surpassed sales projections and continued to celebrate organic growth throughout the U.S.," said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. "There are over 1370 trucks on the road to continue providing health and beautification of residential lawns, through our extensive lawn care control, perimeter pest services and mosquito control services through our sub-brand Mosquito Hero."

Mosquito Hero, powered by Weed Man, generated over $5.8 million in sales revenue for 2021 alone.

Most recently, the franchise jumped up 149 spots on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list, one of the most competitive franchise rankings. Ranked No. 171, the lawn care provider was evaluated by five key factors: the size & growth of the company, costs & fees, support, brand strength and financial strength & stability.

At the company's annual conference, the franchisor recognized 33 North American franchisees at different revenue tiers. Recognition consisted of: customer loyalty, Mosquito Hero growth, inbound marketing success, top marketing performance, rookie franchisee spotlights, most improved and emerging leaders within the network, referral engagement, online outreach, brand ambassadors, community champion, and multi-unit franchisee of the year.

Stephen, Chase and Seth Hillenmeyer of Weed Man Lexington, KY were presented The Award of Excellence, which symbolizes operational excellence in all aspects of the franchise and, internally, is the highest honor a Weed Man franchise can receive. It is a significant milestone that can only be reached through years of meticulous planning and execution. The entrepreneurs successfully kept a high renewal rate over 82 percent, while adding 1,773 new program customers.

The multi-unit operators with four territories are a testament to the forward-thinking operators within the system, dedicated to innovative marketing tactics, having built a custom inbound lead program to ensure every opportunity was fulfilled. They held the title for the most revenue per territory across the entire Weed Man network.

"Our system-wide growth is made up of countless individual franchisee success stories that are all done through teamwork and team members who are equally as committed to winning," said Lemcke. "To ensure we remain that local lawn care expert, we're working alongside our sub-franchisors to create additional innovations to ensure we're engaging customers at every step of the process and our franchisees are enhancing the employee experience as our industry strengthens," said Lemcke. "Our franchisees are driven by providing additional growth opportunities for their people and often purchase additional territories to have their trusted general managers take the lead on building up a new branch."

The success of Weed Man franchisees is built upon the twin pillars of training and support. Each owner is equipped by the franchisor with all aspects of business operations, including administration, technical, marketing, business planning and budgeting. As an additional layer of local support, every Weed Man franchisee is supported by their experienced regional franchisor who serves as a personal consultant and mentor, providing experience, guidance and encouragement.

About Weed Man

Weed Man, North America's fastest-growing franchised lawn care provider, is a network of locally owned and operated lawn care businesses providing environmentally-responsible fertilization, weed control and integrated pest-management services. Founded in 1970, Weed Man's promise has always been the same: treat every lawn as if it was its own and provide customers with honest and open communication. Since the brand began franchising in 1976, Weed Man now supports franchisees in more than 765 territories across North America. For more information on the service offerings made available by Weed Man and its franchising opportunities, visit weedmanfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, avenegas@fishmanpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weed-man-lawn-care-reports-21-9-growth-compared-to-2021--301505531.html

SOURCE Weed Man

